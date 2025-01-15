COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to activate the Chess Knight Guardian in Citadelle des Morts
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is hiding a bunch of secrets in its Zombies maps, and Citadelle des Morts just might have more secrets than any other map. Just one of those secrets you can uncover is Chess Knight Guardian that follows you around the map (moving in an L shape, of course) and crushes Zombies following you. This slows down the horde, and does a decent amount of damage.
The Chess Knight Guardian only lasts for a couple of rounds, but can be massively helpful if you’re attempting to complete tough challenges. For everything you need to know to summon the Knight Guardian to help you, just read through our guide below.
Chess Knight Guardian steps
Make sure to also complete the main story for each Black Ops 6 Zombies map using our guides:
- Full Liberty Falls story easter egg walkthrough
- Full Terminus story easter egg walkthrough
- Full Citadelle des Morts story easter egg walkthrough
How to find the Chess Piece – BO6 Zombies
In order to summon the Chess Knight Guardian, you need to find a White Knight chess piece, which is located in one of four locations in each run.
The first place you can find the White Knight is inside the Tavern’s Basement on the shelves.
The next possible place is in the left Rampart tower on the table.
It can also spawn in the upstairs passage between the Entrance Hall and Dining Hall, on the small table that will be on the right when going through the passage from the Dragon Statue.
Finally, it can also appear on the desk in the dungeon.
How to summon the Chess Knight Guardian – BO6 Zombies
Once you’ve found the White Knight chess piece, you simply need to take it to the Sitting Rooms and interact with the chessboard on the table. Placing the White Knight will put the game into checkmate, and a circle will appear on the floor around the board.
You must defeat zombies and monsters while within the circle for a set amount of time, and if you successfully manage to defeat enough foes in the allotted time, the Knight Guardian will be summoned and start following you around the map.