COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to activate the Chess Knight Guardian in Citadelle des Morts

How to summon a chess knight ghost to help you in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Citadelle des Morts.

Dave Aubrey

Chess Knight Guardian
Chess Knight Guardian / Microsoft

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is hiding a bunch of secrets in its Zombies maps, and Citadelle des Morts just might have more secrets than any other map. Just one of those secrets you can uncover is Chess Knight Guardian that follows you around the map (moving in an L shape, of course) and crushes Zombies following you. This slows down the horde, and does a decent amount of damage.

The Chess Knight Guardian only lasts for a couple of rounds, but can be massively helpful if you’re attempting to complete tough challenges. For everything you need to know to summon the Knight Guardian to help you, just read through our guide below.

Chess Knight Guardian steps

  1. How to find the Chess Piece – BO6 Zombies
  2. How to summon the Chess Knight Guardian – BO6 Zombies

How to find the Chess Piece – BO6 Zombies

In order to summon the Chess Knight Guardian, you need to find a White Knight chess piece, which is located in one of four locations in each run.

Tavern Basement
Tavern Basement / Microsoft

The first place you can find the White Knight is inside the Tavern’s Basement on the shelves.

Rampart tower
Rampart tower / Microsoft

The next possible place is in the left Rampart tower on the table.

Entrance Hall passageway
Entrance Hall passageway / Microsoft

It can also spawn in the upstairs passage between the Entrance Hall and Dining Hall, on the small table that will be on the right when going through the passage from the Dragon Statue.

Dungeon
Dungeon / Microsoft

Finally, it can also appear on the desk in the dungeon.

How to summon the Chess Knight Guardian – BO6 Zombies

Chessboard
Chessboard / Microsoft

Once you’ve found the White Knight chess piece, you simply need to take it to the Sitting Rooms and interact with the chessboard on the table. Placing the White Knight will put the game into checkmate, and a circle will appear on the floor around the board.

Defeat zombies within the circle
Defeat zombies within the circle / Microsoft

You must defeat zombies and monsters while within the circle for a set amount of time, and if you successfully manage to defeat enough foes in the allotted time, the Knight Guardian will be summoned and start following you around the map.

Dave Aubrey
DAVE AUBREY

Dave Aubrey is an award-nominated (losing) video games journalist based in the UK with more than ten years of experience in the industry. A bald man known for obnoxious takes, Dave is correct more often than people would like, and will rap on command.

