COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to play Citadelle’s Bartender minigame for a free perk
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has one of the most extensive Zombies modes in the history of the series, and the new Citadelle des Morts is hiding a bunch of easter eggs away from the main story, and these can help you tackle the challenges you’re aiming for.
Like the Zombie Bowling easter egg in Liberty Falls, this map has a goofy easter egg that allows you to play as a bartender. All you need to do is collect some alcohol from across the map and bring it back to the bar.
In this guide we’re breaking down how to start the bartender minigame, how to play it successfully, and what rewards you’ll get.
Citadelle Bartender easter egg guide
Make sure to also complete the main story for each Black Ops 6 Zombies map using our guides:
- Full Liberty Falls story easter egg walkthrough
- Full Terminus story easter egg walkthrough
- Full Citadelle des Morts story easter egg walkthrough
All Citadelle alcohol locations – COD Zombies
You will need three bottles of alcohol for this easter egg, and they always spawn in the following locations, which are always near a sofa, for some reason.
Alcohol location one
You can find one bottle under the table near the sofa in the Undercroft.
Alcohol location two
Another bottle can be found on the bottom shelf to the right of the sofa in the Sitting Rooms.
Alcohol location three
Near the sofa in the corner of the Dining Hall, again, this bottle is just under the table.
How to play the Bartender easter egg – COD Zombies
Once you’ve collected all three bottles, return to the Tavern near the spawn area, run behind the bar, and interact with the corner of the bar. This will have you put your gun away, and you will begin the minigame.
Three bottles of alcohol you collected will be placed against the back wall. Zombies will approach the bar and a circle of fire will appear in front of them. You must place the corresponding glass of booze into the circle of fire to serve the zombie. You won’t get attacked while the minigame is underway.
The booze will glow red, green, and blue, and so will the rings of fire. Just continue to correctly serve the zombies, and the minigame will end when you drink a perk can.
Bartender easter egg rewards – COD Zombies
You will almost always receive the PhD Flopper perk from this minigame, but if you happen to already have that perk equipped, you will receive a different random perk instead. Throughout the minigame each zombie you correctly serve will die and drop aether for you to collect, in addition to intel and potential items.