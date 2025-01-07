COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Citadelle des Morts Mister Peeks' free perk easter egg guide
Mister Peeks is sneakily hiding in a few places in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Citadelle des Morts Zombies map, and if you manage to shoot him several times, you’ll get a random perk completely free. This is possibly the easiest way to get a free perk on Citadelle des Morts, and that means you should be reliably using this tactic on pretty much every attempt.
In this guide we’re breaking down each place you can find Mister Peeks from, and exactly what rewards you can expect for shooting him down. This, along with the Bartender easter egg, will make completing the Citadelle des Morts main story much easier.
All Citadelle des Morts Mister Peeks locations – COD Zombies
You will need to shoot Mister Peeks in this order, as he’ll only appear in one place at a time, so make sure to take things step-by-step.
First Mister Peeks location
From the left side Rampart – near the Elemental Punch machine – you can actually spot Mister Peeks through the window, appearing to hover above the Courtyard. He’s only visible through this window, though.
Second Mister Peeks location
Next go to the Barn with Otto’s Horseshoe inside in the Hilltop area, and aim through the crack in the wall toward the castle. You will vaguely be able to make out Mister Peeks hiding in the rubble through the fog.
Third Mister Peeks location
From the upper floor of the Dining Hall, stand in the right corner above the sofa, and aim up and to the left. You should be able to see Mister Peeks dancing in the window of a tower. Shoot him once again.
Final Mister Peeks location
With the three awkward ones out of the way, Mister Peeks will finally appear in a cell in the dungeon, sitting on a bed. Shoot him once again and he’ll disappear, leaving you with a random perk as a reward.