Video Games

COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Citadelle des Morts Mister Peeks' free perk easter egg guide

How to get an easy free perk in Citadelle des Morts by shooting Mister Peeks.

Dave Aubrey

Mister Peeks' free perk
Mister Peeks' free perk / Microsoft

Mister Peeks is sneakily hiding in a few places in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Citadelle des Morts Zombies map, and if you manage to shoot him several times, you’ll get a random perk completely free. This is possibly the easiest way to get a free perk on Citadelle des Morts, and that means you should be reliably using this tactic on pretty much every attempt.

In this guide we’re breaking down each place you can find Mister Peeks from, and exactly what rewards you can expect for shooting him down. This, along with the Bartender easter egg, will make completing the Citadelle des Morts main story much easier.

Make sure to also complete the main story for each Black Ops 6 Zombies map using our guides:

All Citadelle des Morts Mister Peeks locations – COD Zombies

You will need to shoot Mister Peeks in this order, as he’ll only appear in one place at a time, so make sure to take things step-by-step.

First Mister Peeks location

From the Ramparts window.
From the Ramparts window. / Microsoft

From the left side Rampart – near the Elemental Punch machine – you can actually spot Mister Peeks through the window, appearing to hover above the Courtyard. He’s only visible through this window, though.

Second Mister Peeks location

From the Hilltop Barn broken wall.
From the Hilltop Barn broken wall. / Microsoft

Next go to the Barn with Otto’s Horseshoe inside in the Hilltop area, and aim through the crack in the wall toward the castle. You will vaguely be able to make out Mister Peeks hiding in the rubble through the fog.

Third Mister Peeks location

From the Dining Hall upper floor.
From the Dining Hall upper floor. / Microsoft

From the upper floor of the Dining Hall, stand in the right corner above the sofa, and aim up and to the left. You should be able to see Mister Peeks dancing in the window of a tower. Shoot him once again.

Final Mister Peeks location

In a cell in the Dungeon.
In a cell in the Dungeon. / Microsoft

With the three awkward ones out of the way, Mister Peeks will finally appear in a cell in the dungeon, sitting on a bed. Shoot him once again and he’ll disappear, leaving you with a random perk as a reward.

Published
Dave Aubrey
DAVE AUBREY

Dave Aubrey is an award-nominated (losing) video games journalist based in the UK with more than ten years of experience in the industry. A bald man known for obnoxious takes, Dave is correct more often than people would like, and will rap on command.

Home/Guides