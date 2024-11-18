COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Full Culinary Delight achievement guide
In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you might’ve noticed an achievement that teases a certain secret. The Culinary Delight achievement and trophy description says that you must cook a fish with a special ingredient, which will come as a surprise to any players that were unaware that you can catch a fish, let alone cook one.
It’s a little complicated, and requires a bunch of ingredients – some of which are optional – but we’re going to list a bunch of the ingredients below so you mix and match them in your own Terminus Zombies game, and earn the Culinary Delight achievement.
Culinary Delight trophy guide
If you haven't yet, make sure to complete the Terminus Zombies story without Directed mode for unique rewards.
How to catch a fish – BO6 Zombies
There are a few locations where you can catch a fish, but the easiest and most predictable is probably the underground Bio Lab. While in the lab, scan the surface of the water on the lower level, and watch for splashing. That’s where the fish is. A fish can be taken out with a Shock Charge, or an explosive. Cook a grenade, throw it in, and if you see 100 Essence pop out of the fish, you’ll know you got it.
You’ll be able to see the dead fish floating in the water after – make sure to get close and interact with it. It won’t disappear, but you’ve still collected it. Just trust me on that.
Culinary Delight ingredients – BO6 Zombies
There are a bunch of ingredients to add to the dish. Some are optional, and some are entirely necessary. Just grab the ingredients we list below, and you’ll be able to cook the fish. There won’t be interact prompts for these, but they will disappear when you collect them.
Can of beans
The can of beans is in a corner of the Mess Hall between two crates.
Cooking oil
Also in the Mess Hall, next to the stove with the pans on in the corner on a shelf.
Rock salt
Upstairs where the second generator is, on top of the fridge.
Battery
In the Manufacturing room – the room you pass through on the way to the Sea Tower – on the table.
Brain
When entering the Bio Lab from the cave containing a Speed Cola machine, examine the tables on the left to find a brain to collect. Ew.
How to cook a fish – BO6 Zombies
Once you’ve collected the items you need, head to the Mess Hall, next to the basketball court, and interact with the frying pan on the stove in the corner. You will need to interact with it multiple times for each of your required ingredients.
After a round has elapsed, you will receive a power-up and the Culinary Delight achievement and trophy.