COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Full Liberty Falls story easter egg walkthrough
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has launched with two Zombies maps, and even though they’re smaller than what you might be used to, they’re hiding just as many secrets. Liberty Falls is the “easier” of the two maps to clear the main story, but they both have a lot of easter eggs to uncover.
In this guide, we’re breaking down how to trigger the full Liberty Falls storyline chain. It’s obscure, but clearing this path for the first time will unlock some nice bonuses, like weapon skins. It might take several attempts, but follow the below guide and you will be able to clear the story of Liberty Falls in COD BO6 Zombies.
Full Liberty Falls storyline steps
Getting started with Zombies is easier if you unlock the weapon blueprints along with the Safehouse upgrades, and it's easier to do that if you can farm campaign cash fast.
Building the Thrustodyne M23 – BO6 Zombies
The first thing you’ll need to do is get the Thrustodyne M23, which can be purchased from the Mystery Box, but your chances of getting it are pretty low. It’s worth a spin early in the game, but if you come up empty, follow these steps. Keep in mind that most of the objects you need to interact with in COD BO6 Zombies do not have an interact icon or prompt, you simply need to know what you’re looking at and for.
Activate the machine at the Church
There’s a machine inside the Church on top of the hill, interact with it to begin a cutscene. You can do this later, but it’s good to have access to the Pack-a-Punch machine inside the Church anyway.
In order to build the gun, we’ll need a Water Pressure Valve, a Handbrake, and Electrical Wires. The following steps can be completed in any order, until you have all pieces necessary to build the Thrustodyne M23.
How to get the Handbrake
While playing, make sure to keep an eye on the graveyard to the right of the Church whenever you pass by. Eventually, it will spawn a unique zombie called the Groundskeeper. He will drop the Toolshed Key.
The house to the right of the graveyard has a shed in the back garden, and you can now interact with the shed door in order to open it, and inside, you’ll find the Handbrake.
How to get the Water Pressure Valve
Near the rear side of the bank – next to the Speed Cola machine – you can find Lily’s Flowerpot, a blue flower store. There’s a tap on the front side of the building connected to a hose – interact with the tap to take the water valve from the top.
Take the water valve to the Bowling Alley, and on the wall to the left of the counter, smash the panel on the wall and you’ll need to interact with it and hold the button down while the Water Pressure increases. This is much easier if you have a teammate protect you.
When the Water Pressure reaches the maximum, you’ll be able to pick up the Water Pressure Gauge.
How to get the Electrical Wires
On the same street as the comic shop you’ll find the Radio House building, and this door at the entrance can be destroyed with a Mangler Arm Cannon. You can craft these at a workbench for 1,250 salvage, pick one up from a destroyed Mangler, or use the Mutant Injector.
Inside you will have to interact with piles of trash on the floor until one of them spawns the Electrical Wires.
How to find the Thrustodyne M23 Workbench
Once you have all of the pieces required, go to the motel near where you spawned in. Head upstairs and a door covered with yellow tape will burst open, filled with zombies.
Inside you’ll find the Thrustodyne M23 Workbench, and you just need to interact with it while holding all of the materials in order to build the gun. Return to the Church with the Thrustodyne M23 and interact with the machine again. That’s the first major step completed.
Building the LTG – BO6 Zombies
After interacting with the machine in the Church again, your next step is to build the LTG. The Thrustodyne M23 can suck in objects while holding the fire button, which is good, because you’ll need to suck in and absorb three parts for the LTG.
First LTG part location
The first part is within the Church, hovering over the left side of the balcony.
Second LTG part location
For the second part, head down the hill towards the flower shop but climb on top of the building with the Speed Cola in front, and then hop onto the white truck in the road.
You will be able to suck a part for the LTG out of the open upper window of the building to the left of the Speed Cola.
Third LTG part location
Finally, the third LTG part is located in the ceiling of the comic store. Stand in the middle of the counter and aim up to see it.
How to find the LTG Workbench
Like the Thrustodyne, you’ll need a unique workbench to build the LTG. It’s located on top of the bank, and can be accessed either from the rope in front of the bank (Bowling Alley side) or the zipline from the building which we hopped to the white truck from. The workbench is in the far corner of the bank.
Capturing a monster – BO6 Zombies
Return to the Church once again, and this time you’ll be able to remove an Aether Canister that is sticking out of the machine. You’ll need to capture some strong Dark Aether in this canister, so let’s break down how to do it.
Set up the monster Trap
You can set up your Aether Canister on any of the Dark Aether Field Generator spots between the Graveyard and the flower shop. You’ll find each of the spots connected to the main generator by a cable.
Defend the LTG
In the graveyard there’s an Aether Storm cloud sparking the ground below. Place the LTG directly below it, and defend it from zombie attacks. Once you’ve successfully defended the LTG, a named monster will spawn with a unique name. The monster will take the form of either an Abomination, or a Mangler.
Capture the monster
You must weaken the monster significantly, but not kill it. Lead the newly spawned creature (with low health) to the Aether Trap that you Aether Canister is on. Activate the Aether Field Generator and, while the Abomination is within the trap that has your canister, kill it to have its energy absorbed into the canister. This might be the most awkward part of the entire process.
Activating the Strauss machines – BO6
Return to the machine in the Church with the canister, complete with the Abomination inside, and insert it into the machine. Now a Strauss Counter will appear in the drawer of the machine, and you can collect it. You’ll need to take this around to several Strauss machines dotted around Liberty Falls.
You can use the Strauss Counter with the Tactical Grenade button. You’ll need to take it to three machines, and adjust the color of the light on top of each machine according to what the Strauss Counter tells you. Below we’ll quickly notate what the Strauss Counter will say, and what color the light needs to be accordingly.
- LOW = Red light
- MEDIUM = Yellow light
- HIGH = Green light
You can change the light on top of the machine by interacting with it. Here are the locations for each machine:
First Strauss machine location
Exit the Church’s front entrance and you can find the first machine just over the wall down the stairs that lead to the bowling alley, on the green where you’re able to jump onto the bus.
Second Strauss machine location
In the back garden of the house with the Toolshed from earlier, near the long stairs.
Third Strauss machine location
From the bank rooftop, you can "buy" a door, which detonates a wooden board.
Jump from there to find the final machine in the corner overlooking the motel.
Acquire the Aether Canister
Finally, each of those machines will point in the direction of another Aether Canister, which you can now collect for the next step. Make sure to grab the LTG from the nearby storm cloud you used earlier, too.
Capturing a monster round 2 – BO6 Zombies
We’re gonna be using the new Aether Canister to capture another monster – if you fought a Mangler before it’ll be an Abomination now, and vice versa – using mostly the same steps as before. This time we're using the Aether Generator near the Motel, and the Aether Storm near Olly's Comics.
Set up the monster trap
Place the newly acquired Aether Canister on one of the Dark Aether traps near the gas station and motel.
Defend the LTG
This time we’re placing the LTG on the storm cloud near the comic shop. Again, defend it until a unique named monster spawns on it.
Capture the monster
Draw the creature down to the aether trap with your canister on it, activate the nearby generator, and kill it while it’s within the trap.
Once that’s all done, place the canister with the monster inside into the machine in the Church – that’s most of the steps done!
Finish the fight, completing the Liberty Falls story – BO6 Zombies
With all of the pieces in the machine, you can now activate it, but be cautious. Activating the machine will spawn three – I repeat – three waves of enemies, and they will come thick and fast. You must stay inside the Church and stay alive, finally killing every enemy you come across, which will include a Mangler and an Abomination.
Once all waves of enemies have been defeated, a final cutscene will play, completing the Liberty Falls storyline.