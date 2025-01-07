COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to become the Rat King in Citadelle des Morts
One of the stranger easter eggs that have been uncovered in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies is the Rat King easter egg in Citadelle des Morts. This easter egg does have some fairly nice rewards for a reasonably low amount of effort, but it’s definitely a strange one, as it involves cheese, and a lot of rats.
In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the Rat King easter egg in Citadelle des Morts, including how to get the cheese, where to find all of the rats, and what rewards you can expect to get from this challenge.
Citadelle Rat King easter egg
How to get the Cheese – COD Zombies
The Cheese is the easiest thing to get, so you might as well get it first. To the right of the Tavern in the starting area, you’ll see a shop with cheeses and wine in the window. Smash the right window facing the shop, and take the Cheese from the bottom left of the window.
All Rat locations – COD Zombies
There are ten Rats to find in Citadelle des Morts. In order to “acquire” each Rat, you simply must look at it until it decides to run away.
Rat location #1
A rat can be found in the Hilltop area, sitting near the zombie spawn crawl hole on what might be an old well, in the center of the area, outside the barn.
Rat location #2
Underneath a flower pot to the right of the gate that leads from the Town Square to the Hilltop area.
Rat location #3
Underneath the burning car next to the gate between the Town Square and Village.
Rat location #4
Underneath the broken board to the right side of the cannon on the Ramparts.
Rat location #5
Underneath a chair in the Entrance Hall near the door to the Dining Hall.
Rat location #6
Underneath the wooden pallet next to the ammo box in the Dining Hall.
Rat location #7
Behind the stone slab with the alchemical symbols leaning against the table in the Alchemical Lab.
Rat location #8
Underneath the small bench near the bed in the corner of the Sitting Rooms.
Rat location #9
Near the zombie spawn crawl space in the Undercroft.
Rat location #10
Finally, in the dungeon you can find a rat near the bottom corner of a cell door.
How to become the Rat King – COD Zombies
Once you’ve scared all ten rats, you should head to the corner of the dungeon to find all ten of them sitting around a plate waiting to be fed.
Interact with the plate to place the Cheese you stole earlier. The rats will eat the Cheese, giving you a bunch of rewards, in addition to a crown to place on your head. You’ll only be able to see the crown yourself in third-person mode, but it’ll make you look very cool to your multiplayer pals.
The rats will also gift you with a bunch of rewards, like an Aether Tool, a random perk can, and more. If you can memorize where all the rats spawn it’s pretty easy to pull this easter egg off while tackling other challenges.