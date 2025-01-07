Video Games

COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to become the Rat King in Citadelle des Morts

Everything you need to earn the crown and become the Rat King in Citadelle des Morts.

Dave Aubrey

The Rat King crown
The Rat King crown / Microsoft

One of the stranger easter eggs that have been uncovered in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies is the Rat King easter egg in Citadelle des Morts. This easter egg does have some fairly nice rewards for a reasonably low amount of effort, but it’s definitely a strange one, as it involves cheese, and a lot of rats. 

In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the Rat King easter egg in Citadelle des Morts, including how to get the cheese, where to find all of the rats, and what rewards you can expect to get from this challenge. 

Citadelle Rat King easter egg

  1. How to get the Cheese – COD Zombies
  2. All Rat locations – COD Zombies 
  3. How to become the Rat King – COD Zombies

How to get the Cheese – COD Zombies

Taken from the window display in the Town Square.
Taken from the window display in the Town Square. / Microsoft

The Cheese is the easiest thing to get, so you might as well get it first. To the right of the Tavern in the starting area, you’ll see a shop with cheeses and wine in the window. Smash the right window facing the shop, and take the Cheese from the bottom left of the window.

All Rat locations – COD Zombies 

There are ten Rats to find in Citadelle des Morts. In order to “acquire” each Rat, you simply must look at it until it decides to run away.

Rat location #1

Rat location #1
Rat location #1 / Microsoft

A rat can be found in the Hilltop area, sitting near the zombie spawn crawl hole on what might be an old well, in the center of the area, outside the barn.

Rat location #2

Rat location #2
Rat location #2 / Microsoft

Underneath a flower pot to the right of the gate that leads from the Town Square to the Hilltop area.

Rat location #3

Rat location #3
Rat location #3 / Microsoft

Underneath the burning car next to the gate between the Town Square and Village.

Rat location #4

Rat location #4
Rat location #4 / Microsoft

Underneath the broken board to the right side of the cannon on the Ramparts.

Rat location #5

Rat location #5
Rat location #5 / Microsoft

Underneath a chair in the Entrance Hall near the door to the Dining Hall.

Rat location #6

Rat location #6
Rat location #6 / Microsoft

Underneath the wooden pallet next to the ammo box in the Dining Hall.

Rat location #7

Rat location #7
Rat location #7 / Microsoft

Behind the stone slab with the alchemical symbols leaning against the table in the Alchemical Lab.

Rat location #8

Rat location #8
Rat location #8 / Microsoft

Underneath the small bench near the bed in the corner of the Sitting Rooms.

Rat location #9

Rat location #9
Rat location #9 / Microsoft

Near the zombie spawn crawl space in the Undercroft.

Rat location #10

Rat location #10
Rat location #10 / Microsoft

Finally, in the dungeon you can find a rat near the bottom corner of a cell door.

How to become the Rat King – COD Zombies

Feed Cheese to the rats
Feed Cheese to the rats / Microsoft

Once you’ve scared all ten rats, you should head to the corner of the dungeon to find all ten of them sitting around a plate waiting to be fed.

Get rat rewards
Get rat rewards / Microsoft

Interact with the plate to place the Cheese you stole earlier. The rats will eat the Cheese, giving you a bunch of rewards, in addition to a crown to place on your head. You’ll only be able to see the crown yourself in third-person mode, but it’ll make you look very cool to your multiplayer pals.

Become the Rat King
Become the Rat King / Microsoft

The rats will also gift you with a bunch of rewards, like an Aether Tool, a random perk can, and more. If you can memorize where all the rats spawn it’s pretty easy to pull this easter egg off while tackling other challenges.

Dave Aubrey
DAVE AUBREY

Dave Aubrey is an award-nominated (losing) video games journalist based in the UK with more than ten years of experience in the industry. A bald man known for obnoxious takes, Dave is correct more often than people would like, and will rap on command.

