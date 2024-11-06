COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Full Terminus story easter egg walkthrough
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has the most robust and interesting Zombies mode we’ve seen at launch in a COD game in years, and Terminus is the bigger and more difficult of the two maps to complete the story of. It’s a long and obscure chain of easter eggs that you need to uncover, but we’ve got all the details you need.
This guide is a complete walkthrough encompassing every step you need to take to complete the Terminus story easter egg chain. If you feel you’re missing anything, just make sure to read through our instructions in detail and all will be revealed.
Full Terminus story walkthrough
- Activate the AMP generators – BO6 Zombies
- Open the secret lab, acquire the EMF Fob – BO6 Zombies
- Activate the laptops for the Multiphasic Resonator – BO6 Zombies
- Solving Terminus’ algebra puzzle – BO6 Zombies
- Getting the AMP Munition for the Beamsmasher – BO6 Zombies
- Get the Hard Drive, Tentacle Trap locations – BO6 Zombies
- Freeing Nathan, getting the keypad code – BO6 Zombies
- Fighting Nathan – BO6 Zombies
- Getting the Hacking Device, repairing Node Connectors – BO6 Zombies
- Hack the buoys – BO6 Zombies
- Defuse the lab bombs – BO6 Zombies
- Fighting Patient 13 – BO6 Zombies
This is the tougher of the two Zombies maps in Black Ops 6 to complete, so make sure to finish off the Liberty Falls story easter egg walkthrough first!
Activate the AMP generators – BO6 Zombies
The first step you must complete on Terminus is starting up three generators. The generators cost 500 points to start, and you must defend them for a minute in order to activate them entirely. Three generators must be activated in order to start the quest properly, and luckily, you will get waypoints showing the location of each.
First generator location
The first generator is in the holding cells that you spawn in.
Second generator location
The second generator is in the barracks, next to the basketball court.
Third generator location
For the third and final generator you must make your way through the caves underneath Terminus and activate the third generator, which is in the center of the underground lab.
If you’re lucky enough to get the DRI-11 Beamsmasher through the Mystery Box or another method, you can skip this guide all the way to the “Get the Hard Drive” section. Without it, we’ll need to build the DRI-11 Beamsmasher ourselves, which will require a decent amount of prep work.
Open the secret lab, acquire the EMF Fob – BO6 Zombies
Now that you’re in the underground lab, you need to open the secret computer lab next to the second generator in the barracks. In order to open the lab, we must shoot five electrical boxes in order while ascending the main elevator. The electrical boxes are connected by wires, and after you shoot each, you’ll see an electrical spark travel between them.
Get Dead Wire
An Arsenal Workbench down in the lab will allow you to spend 500 Salvage on the Dead Wire ammo mod, which will be incredibly helpful going forward. If you have enough points, you should also Pack-a-Punch your weapon at the machine on the main elevator.
Electrical box 1
The first electrical box can be seen through a window that can only be seen when the lift is going up, opposite the Pack-a-Punch machine.
Electrical box 2
The second electrical box is slightly higher up, on the inside of the elevator shaft, on the wall to the left of the Pack-a-Punch machine.
Electrical box 3
The third electrical box is behind the Pack-a-Punch machine when the elevator is at the top..
Electrical box 4
The fourth electrical box is inside the barracks, above the second generator.
Electrical box 5
The fifth electrical box is on the opposite side of the wall to the fourth, just next to the closed double doors. Shooting it will open the doors to the computer lab.
Get the EMF Fob
Now that the lab is open, shoot the trapped zombie. This was a scientist, and we need her EMF Fob to continue. Make sure to interact with the PC in the room before continuing. You’ll also find the DRI-11 Beamsmasher Workbench in the room, which is important for later.
Activate the laptops for the Multiphasic Resonator – BO6 Zombies
There are three laptops dotted around Terminus, and they’re pretty easy to reach, luckily.
Laptop location 1
The first laptop can be found up the stairs near the top level of the elevator, from the basketball court side.
Laptop location 2
The second laptop mirrors the first, up the stairs on the other side of the main elevator.
Laptop location 3
For the third laptop, head to the sea tower, which is where you can find the Elemental Pop machine (through the shutters from manufacturing, which is opposite the barracks entrance, not the basketball court side). From the sea tower, descend the rope to find the dock, and then head up the stairs to find the laptop on the right overlooking the dock.
Open the briefcase
Finally, return to the sea tower and you’ll see a briefcase with a zombie hand on the handle on a table. With the three laptops activated, you can now open the briefcase and retrieve the Multiphasic Resonator.
Solving Terminus’ algebra puzzle – BO6 Zombies
With the Multiphasic Resonator in hand, return to the previously locked off computer lab and interact with the terminal. This will trigger an algebra puzzle, so get ready.
Of course, doing math while under the threat of a zombie invasion isn’t preferable, so you can instead return to Peck in the prison spawn area, and pay 5,000 points in order to have the answer shown to you on a terminal behind the bulletproof glass. You can also use this handy Terminus Equation Calculator. Zombies won't attack while you're inputting the code!
Enter the code into the terminal, and once the terminal calibrates (which may take a round or two), it will give you the location of an island. Make sure to grab the Multiphasic Resonator once calibration is complete, head back to the dock underneath the sea tower, and jump on a boat.
Getting the AMP Munition for the Beamsmasher – BO6 Zombies
To get the AMP Munition, you must undergo three trials on islands dotted around Terminus. The terminal will show you which islands these are, but we’ll also show their locations below.
To complete each trial, you must first interact with the glowing orb with the Multiphasic Resonator, and then zombies with purple eyes will spawn. The orb will – eventually – shoot one of these zombies with energy. Destroying the zombie will drop the energy on the ground, which you can collect and return to the orb.
You’ll need to do this two to three times with each orb, and the AMP Munition inside the orb will dart from one location to the next when it is completed. Make sure to pick up the Multiphasic Resonator, which is found where the orb was, after each trial. After multiple runs, we’ve had the orbs appear in the same locations in the same order each time, which is as follows:
First AMP Munition orb trial location
The first island for us is to the East of the Terminus mainland. When the trial is completed, you will see the orb shoot into the sky and land on the next island.
Second AMP Munition orb trial location
The second orb is usually the island to the South, dubbed “Crab Island” due to its shape.
Third AMP Munition orb trial location
The third and final orb island is to the Northwest, North of the sunken ship. These are the only three islands you can freely explore, which narrows down your exploration range.
With the three trials completed, you will be able to collect a fully charged AMP Munition, which will finally allow you to build the DRI-11 Beamsmasher.
Build the DRI-11 Beamsmasher
The Beamsmasher Workbench is in the sealed computer lab next to the barracks where you did math earlier. Interact with the workbench and you will finally have this level’s Wonder Weapon, the DRI-11 Beamsmasher. And now it’s time to use it to complete the Terminus story.
Get the Hard Drive, Tentacle Trap locations – BO6 Zombies
There are three Tentacle Traps dotted around the Terminus map, and one of those has an ID card lying beneath it. The ID card indicates which Tentacle Trap has accidentally sucked up a valuable Hard Drive that you need. You will need to use the Beamsmasher to attack the Tentacle Trap while it is active, and the one that has the ID card below it will drop the Hard Drive.
Tentacle Trap locations
The first Tentacle Trap is on the door of the barracks that leads to the basketball court.
The second Tentacle Trap is on the door of the underground lab that leads to the caves.
The third Tentacle Trap is also in the underground lab, on the other door leading to the other cave system.
Decrypting the Hard Drive
Finally, take the Hard Drive back to Peck, who will now decrypt it. Make sure to place it in the metal bin outside of Peck’s bulletproof glass. This will allow you to interact with the tube and keypad in the center of the underground lab, but we’ll need the keypad code first.
Freeing Nathan, getting the keypad code – BO6 Zombies
The keypad in the center of the underground lab uses a very specific code, and you can find the code by reading various indicators around the map. These numbers change each run, so you can't use our solution below.
Interrogation room number
The interrogation room is adjacent to where Peck is, in the room with the Quick Revive machine. Look at the clock in the closed-off cell, and figure out what hour it is on the clock. For example, if the time is 8:20, the number you need is 8.
Mess hall number
In the Mess Hall with the Arsenal Workbench and Gobblegum Machine, next to the basketball court, check the number of the playing card on the pinboard.
Manufacturing number
Finally, in the factory which you pass through between the barracks and the sea tower, there’s a sign on the wall indicating how many days since the last accident, it's on the wall to the right of the Workbench. This is the third and final number you need.
Interact with the tube in the center of the underground lab, and once the scene plays out, input the number on the keypad.
Simultaneous valve switches
There are four valve switches dotted around the tube, and these must be pressed at roughly the same time by all players. This doesn’t require four players, but it does require all players currently in your game, as they need to be locked into the underground lab for the upcoming fight. Communicate with your team to ensure everyone uses the switches.
Fighting Nathan – BO6 Zombies
With the valves simultaneously pressed, Nathan is freed from the tube, and he’s become a horrifying amalgam-like creature. This is a boss fight, and we recommend having a Pack-a-Punch level 2 weapon on hand in order to deal decent damage.
Getting the Hacking Device, repairing Node Connectors – BO6 Zombies
That was a big fight, but it’s just the first part of the storyline, and if you managed to skip building the Beamsmasher, you’re only about halfway through. Now you’ll need a Hacking Device in order to progress, so here’s what you need to do.
Grab the Key Card
Immediately after the Nathan bossfight concludes, jump into the water below and dive to the bottom to search for the Key Card. This is what we need to get to the next part of the quest. It will drop directly below where Nathan's body is on the bridge above.
Use the Communications Room
The communications room is behind the manufacturing workshop, next to where you emerge near the armory and the second laptop. Interact with the terminal in here until it reads "Network Connection Error" – you’ll to repair at least two nodes around Terminus, and you’ll need node connectors for that.
Get the Node Connectors from the shipwreck
Underneath the wrecked ship – the part that you can drive a boat through – you’ll find a ladder, and the hatch at the top has now opened. Get your whole team inside, if you can. The hatch will lock once you pick up a node connector, and zombies will invade. Survive the swarm, and the hatch will eventually open.
You can grab two node connectors from the workbench inside – you can’t sprint while carrying them, though – and you’ll need to take them to two of the three node connectors around the map. Two of the three following locations will be missing a connector.
First Node Connector location
Inside the cave with the Speed Cola machine, stick to the right when heading down toward the lab, or left while heading up toward the mess hall.
Second Node Connector location
At the dock below the sea tower, in the corner, at the base of the pillar holding up the tower.
Third Node Connector location
On the West side of crab island, to the left when approaching by boat on the beach.
Return to Peck for the Hacking Device
With the node connectors in place, you can now return to Peck, who will reward you with the Hacking Device.
Hack the buoys – BO6 Zombies
This hacking device will let you interact with three buoys that are floating in the water around Terminus. You must dive into the water, interact with the buoy to hack it, and then get back in the boat to sail to the next buoy, all while being chased by the “kraken.” This is a lot easier with two players.
After hacking the first buoy, a timer will start. You will inevitably encounter each buoy if you sail around the mainland, but here are the buoy locations anyway. Keep searching for them and hacking them until the timer stops ticking down. These can be hacked in any order.
First buoy location
The first is found near the Northwest island where the final AMP Munition trial took place.
Second buoy location
Floating near the South edge of the sunken ship.
Third buoy location
Just South of the first AMP Munition island, to the Southeast of the mainland.
Defuse the lab bombs – BO6 Zombies
With the buoys hacked, return to the underground lab, where a Bomb Detonation timer will begin. There are multiple bombs in the lab which you will need to interact with to disable, and it’s not easy if you don’t have a teammate to back you up. Each bomb is in the wall, and visible because of an uncovered hatch.
First bomb location
The first is near where you can spawn a boat, next to the ammo box on the lower level.
Second bomb location
Also on the lower level, but on the other side of the Melee Macchiato machine.
Third bomb location
On the upper level, below the meeting room at the top of the stairs.
Finally, with all of the bombs defused, you can open the door next to the Melee Macchiato machine – but be warned, this is an incredibly tough battle, so all players need to agree, and you’ll need to prepare.
Fighting Patient 13 – BO6 Zombies
We really recommend that you go into this fight with a Pack-a-Punch level 3 weapon in order to deal efficient damage, and buy up any perks that you possibly can.
This tentacle monster that has been plaguing your nautical excursions is now the final boss, titled Patient 13. You need to deal damage to bulbous red boils and pustules that appear on the creature next to the head and on tentacles, and then also do focused damage to its mouth when it’s open. Once you finally defeat the monster, you will have completed the full Terminus story easter egg chain. Nice work!