COD Black Ops 6 Zombies weapons tier list
Zombies mode is as tough as ever in Black Ops 6, but you can make it a whole lot easier on yourself by arming up with the best weapons. In this tier list, we’re running down what we think are the top choices you can make.
Any one of the guns below will mow through zombies effortlessly, helping you reach the heady heights of wave 50 and beyond and unlocking rare weapon camos like the Opal, Mystic Gold, Afterlife and Nebula.
Lists are subjective, of course, and everyone has a preference, but you won’t go wrong using any of the selections below. For more help with Zombies, check out our COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Full Culinary Delight achievement guide
S tier
- ASG-89 (shotgun)
This fast-firing semi-auto shotgun seems a basic choice since you can buy it straight off the wall early on, but it’s unbeatable when you upgrade it and add on the pack-a-punch perk. Enemies within 5 metres are insta-shotted in screen-shaking violence, and it comes with tons of ammo too.
You’ll last so long, the only danger will be needing to go to the bathroom. A little tip: get the chopper gunner score streak. Your character will be temporarily invulnerable, giving you around 30 seconds to do your business.
A tier
- AK-74 (assault rifle)
A veritable headshot machine. Add on a scope and head to a natural choke point to line up zombies before taking them out in one critical shot. The best place to do this on Liberty Falls is by the bus on the long street.
Not only will zombies bunch together here, but the location also contains an ammo box to keep your bullets topped up. As the rounds progress you’ll get ever more powerful as you upgrade your gun, add pack-a-punch, grab the armor, and get fire ammo to burn through zombie defenses.
B tier
- Combat axe (melee)
A leftfield choice perhaps, but give this melee weapon a go and you might be surprised. First off, it doesn’t need ammo, so you can forget making desperate runs to refill your bullets at an ammo crate. It also one-shots all normal and armored zombies.
Pair the combat axe with the stamina up augment that gives movement speed on equipment kills and you’ll be the fastest thing on the map. Finally, don’t forget you can throw your axe, so take advantage by baiting zombies into a column and taking out a few in one go.
C tier
- GSG45 (pistol)
OK, we may be getting into the C tier now, but there’s still a lot to like about this one. The GSG45 is another off-the-wall weapon, but with pack-a-punch it turns your shots explosive, which helps you take out giant hordes.
Add on deadshot daiquiri for increased crits against elites, and akimbo to dual wield at the cost of losing ADS ability, and this pistol is better than almost every weapon in the game. The downside is a reduced clip size, so make sure you always know where the nearest ammo crate is.
D tier
- Tanto .22 (SMG)
Another lightweight weapon that performs admirably in Zombies, but well worth experimenting with if the GSG45 isn’t your thing. Its fire rate increases once you get pack-a-punch, and it has one of the highest headshot multipliers in the game.
You could also try slug rounds for more damage, although the trade-off is a vastly reduced clip size. In any case, in our opinion it's the best SMG you can use in Zombies.
E tier
- SVD (sniper)
We’re placing the SVD sniper rifle in the E tier, but that’s not because it's underpowered. Rather, it’s more of an acquired taste, and harder to use than something like the ASG-89. Once you get to grips with it, however, you may just love it. With pack-a-punch it acts like a one-hit shotgun but with a superior range.
Another sniper we recommend is the bolt-action LR 7.62. When you pack-a-punch this weapon, it practically becomes a grenade launcher, with explosive rounds to blow apart the thickest zombie hoards.
