Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.2 patch notes: Photo fixes and more V customization options
The Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.2 patch notes are in, because yes, after CD Projekt Red pushed a transformative set of changes in Phantom Liberty and moved on to new projects, CP2077 is still getting updates. CDPR gave a brief overview of Cyberpunk 2.2’s new features in a recent livestream, including some slick new paint options for your cars, more ways to customize V, and a new and improved photo mode.
V’s new customization options are quite impressive, considering how old Cyberpunk 2077 is at this point. You’re getting 32 new eye colors, four face scars, two body tattoos, four face tattoos – and that’s just a few of the new additions.
Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 also fixes a few bugged quests, including quest-blocking glitches in Where the Bodies Hit the Floor and Dream On, and some invisible walls in Phantom Liberty are gone now as well. You can complete The Killing Moon and Balls to the Wall without feeling like an evil mime has it out for you.
We’ve listed the full Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.2 patch notes below.
Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.2 patch notes
New Features
- Rayfield's CrystalCoat technology, initially designed for Rayfield vehicles only, has now been adopted by other car manufacturers. You can now change the paint jobs on Herrera, Mizutani, Quadra and Villefort vehicles. Pro tip: Use CrystalCoat to fool the cops and lower your NCPD wanted level!
- Kiroshi presents Twintone! As CrystalCoat continues to in gain popularity, Twintone takes your paint jobs to the next level. Simply scan a car with your Kiroshi optics, switch to the Twintone tab, then save the vehicle's color scheme for a small fee. You'll then be able to select the scheme in the Twintone database under the CrystalCoat menu. There, you'll also find generic color schemes for all CrystalCoat-compatible vehicles as well as unique color schemes exclusive to the vehicle model from which they were copied. Please note that color scheme cloning is not authorized on vehicles that are linked to quests, belong to the NCPD or that are incompatible with CrystalCoat tech.
- All vehicles compatible with CrystalCoat and Twintone are marked with a spray can icon on Autofixer.
The ten most requested vehicles from the streets of Night City are now available for purchase on Autofixer:
- Mizutani Shion MZ1
- Mizutani Shion Targa MZT
- Thorton Galena GA32t
- Thorton Colby CST40
- Archer Quartz EC-L r275
- Quadra Type-66 640 TS
- Quadra Type-66 680 TS
- Mizutani Hozuki MH2
- Villefort Deleon V410-S Coupe (Phantom Liberty only)
- Mahir Supron FS3-T (Phantom Liberty only)
Following Act 1, Johnny will now sometimes appear in the passenger seat while V is driving to comment on and react to what's happening.
We've overhauled Photo Mode and added multiple community-requested features:
- Drone Camera is now a free camera instead of an orbital camera centered around V.
- Increased camera range.
- Full Collision (ON/OFF) - determines whether the camera respects in-game object collisions.
- Lock Camera (ON/OFF) - locks the camera to avoid misclicking and ruining the frame.
- Precise Camera (ON/OFF) - slows the camera down for easier aiming.
- Aspect Ratio (PC-only. Custom-resolution screenshots are not available on consoles. Console systems can only export images in the standard 16:9 format.)
- Characters tab: Spawn up to 3 NPCs for your photo, with a list of over 20 characters to choose from. You can adjust their expression, pose and position.
- Lighting tab: Spawn and adjust light sources.
- Fixed the Depth of Field ghosting issue.
- Added an Effect Intensity slider
- SmartFrames by Kiroshi allows you to display your Photo Mode shots in-game by interacting with the picture frames in V's apartments. Browse your photo collection in the new Gallery menu tab located alongside Journal, Shards and Tarot. The Gallery pulls .png images from the screenshots folder on your PC or from your console gallery.
Added more character customization options:
- 32 eye colors
- 18 lip makeup types
- 17 nail colors
- 10 cheek makeup types
- 16 eye makeup types
- 4 face scars
- 5 eyebrow shapes
- 4 face tattoos
- 2 body tattoos
- 8 cosmetic face cyberware options
- Upgraded the Character Creator randomizer to feature a new Plain-to-Punk slider. Whether you're aiming for an understated, casual look or a bold, edgy style for your V, you can now use the slider to strike the perfect balance.
- Added more secrets to discover in Night City.
Quests & Open World
- Rephrased objectives for quests that tell you to wait a specific amount of time to progress. The game is designed in a way that doesn't always allow players to simply skip in-game time to advance the objective, instead requiring them continue playing to trigger the next event.
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor - Fixed an issue where no shard could be found on the cyberpsycho's body, blocking progress.
- Dream On - The Trauma Team AV on the roof will now be properly hidden in stealth mode.
- Heroes - Fixed an issue where the quest, despite being completed, could remain marked as incomplete in the Journal with the optional objectives "Talk to Padre" and "Talk to the Valentinos."
Phantom Liberty-Specific
- Balls to the Wall - Fixed an issue where it was impossible to exit the elevator and talk to Yuri because of an invisible wall.
- Firestarter - Fixed an issue where fast travel could be blocked if the player saved the game soon after exiting Reed's car.
- Gig: Waiting for Dodger - After being freed, Bill and Charles will now be more mindful of their driving and avoid running over Dodger’s goons, preventing any unnecessary combat.
- Hi Ho Silver Lining - The VIP section in the Heavy Hearts club will now be accessible to players who couldn't meet with Mr. Hands due to a keycard being required to use the elevator.
- I've Seen That Face Before - The garage door preventing players from reaching the meeting point will now be open.
- Run This Town - The elevator in the Heavy Hearts club is now back in service, so V can finally meet with Mr. Hands.
- Somewhat Damaged - Fixed an issue where the prompt to unplug the cables from the Neural Network system was missing.
- The Killing Moon - Fixed the issue of a wall blocking the path when carrying Songbird to the shuttle.
Gameplay
- Fixed one of the katana finisher animations so that it properly decapitates enemies.
- Iconic Synapse Burnout and Iconic System Collapse quickhacks will now be properly affected by the RAM cost reduction buff.
- The icons for Tier 5+ and 5++ Behavioral Imprint-synced Faceplate will now be visible on the HUD while driving.
- Fixed an issue causing the Synaptic Accelerator to stay active indefinitely if the player is detected while not in combat.
- The car horn will no longer honk when the player reloads a weapon during vehicle combat while playing with a controller.
- Fixed an issue where the NCPD could stop functioning properly after V engages in a shootout in Pacifica between the Voodoo Boys and Trauma Team.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where TV program sound was muted or too quiet.
- Fixed an issue where CrystalCoat™did not apply properly after entering a vehicle.
- Due to popular demand, we've lowered the Trauma Drama high scores.
- Adjusted V’s mouth movement in various scenes, including the endings.
- Fixed the issue of voiceover cutoff during the Ebunike station announcement on NCART.
- Fixed ray-traced shadows for V in Photo Mode.
PC-Specific
- You will now be able to properly rebind W and S to different actions other than their default settings in the Vehicle category.
- Optimized threading system to improve performance by up to 33% on Intel Arrow Lake based CPUs.
- Added more Razer Chroma effects for some sections in Phantom Liberty and romance scenes.
Cyberpunk 2077 2.2 is live now on PC and consoles as a free update.