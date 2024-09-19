Dead Rising Camera Parts: All camera part locations in DRDR
In the original Dead Rising, the three camera shops located around Willamette Mall were to recharge the batteries on your camera, ensuring you can keep snapping – and luckily, there’s one near the entrance to your Security Room home base, too. But the camera shops take on a new function in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.
Camera shops still have camera batteries for you to grab a quick recharge between snaps, but they also come equipped with unique camera parts. These parts allow you to get even more creative with your photos, and while they won’t net you extra PP, they’ll be way better for sharing online.
In this guide we’re breaking down where to find each camera part and what it does in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.
Dead Rising Camera Parts
Make sure you take those photos while using the best weapons in Dead Rising.
Cam’s Camera, Flash camera part – Dead Rising
You can find a flash for your camera at Cam’s Camera, which is in Paradise Plaza, next to the door that takes you through to the Warehouse and the Security Room.
This, obviously, allows you to activate the flash function of your camera, and will light up dark areas.
Pearly White’s Photo, Focus camera part – Dead Rising
In the unfinished North Plaza, you can find Pearly White’s Photo, which holds the Focus camera part.
With this camera part you can adjust the depth of field of your photographs, making them look that much more cinematic.
Philo’s Photos, Brightness camera part – Dead Rising
Philo’s Photos is on the upper level of Wonderland Plaza, just across the bridge from the Sir Book-a-lot store where you find the Japanese Tourists.
This allows you to adjust the brightness independently, and when combined with your flash, has the potential for some incredibly gruesome and horrific zombie pics. Or, y’know, just a nice shot of a survivor eating a sandwich, anything’s possible.