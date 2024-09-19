Dead Rising Japanese Tourists: How to save the Japanese Tourists in DRDR
One of the most puzzling survivor quests in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is Japanese Tourists. This has you finding some, well, Japanese tourists in a book shop. This should be a simple quest, but there’s one problem: Frank West doesn’t speak Japanese.
For everything you need to know in order to communicate with Dead Rising’s Japanese Tourists, just read through our guide below. Frank can’t speak Japanese, but we can teach him a few basic phrases in order to save these survivors.
Dead Rising Japanese Tourists
Make sure you've got the best weapons in Dead Rising to save all of those survivors.
How to find the Japanese Tourists – Dead Rising
Once Otis the janitor tips you off about the Japanese Tourists, you will easily be able to find them upstairs in the Wonderland Plaza book store, called Sir Book-a-lot. The only problem is, they don’t speak English, so Frank will have a tough time convincing them that he’s not like the weirdos they’ve seen so far – for example, the crazed killer clown that’s lurking just outside.
How to make the Japanese Tourists follow you – Dead Rising
As you enter the book store, head towards the counter on the right. Behind the counter you will find Book [Japanese Conversation]. You see where this is going. It’s possible that the book will spawn elsewhere in the store, but it is always within the book store.
If you don’t pick up the book to talk to the tourists, they might run outside of the book store, where they’re harder to find, and are at risk of taking damage from zombies.
With the Book [Japanese Conversation] in your inventory, you will be able to speak with the Japanese Tourists and explain to them that you will take them to safety. It’s easiest to return to the Security Room from this area via the nearby bathroom shortcut that Greg will have shown you after the killer clown boss battle.