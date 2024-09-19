Dead Rising Lovers: How to save the Lovers in DRDR
If you’re attempting to save as many survivors as possible in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, then the Lovers may feel like a bit of a roadblock. Just by doing as the Lovers request of you, you could potentially lose the opportunity to save both of them.
There’s a simple trick to this survivor quest that isn’t clear the first time you play, so read through our full guide below for everything you need to save both of the Lovers in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.
Saving the Lovers survivors
How to find the Lovers – Dead Rising
You can find the pair of survivors known as Lovers in the Run Like The Wind athletics shop on the second floor of Wonderland Plaza. Head inside the shop, turn left, and head to the back to find the Lovers in the corner.
You’ll find Tonya and Ross. Ross is heavily injured, and Tonya is panicking. Your decision here will determine whether they follow Frank or die.
How to make the Lovers follow you – Dead Rising
Ross is in a bad way, and he’s willing to give up now, while Tonya isn’t willing to give up on anyone.
You will need to talk to both survivors. Ross will eventually request a gun to defend himself – if you give him a gun, he will shoot himself, leaving a distraught Tonya to refuse to follow you. This will doom both survivors.
Instead, only speak with Tonya after Ross requests a gun. Frank will say that he won’t let Ross die, at which point he will convince Ross to follow you to the Security Room. You can give Tonya a weapon, but as Ross is injured, you will have to carry him to the Security Room. You can use the bathroom shortcut on the lower level of Wonderland Plaza to make the trip back faster.