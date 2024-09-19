Dead Rising Extra Modes: How to unlock Overtime Mode and Infinity Mode in DRDR
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is mostly the original game as you remember it, just with gorgeous visual makeover. But in addition to original game’s Overtime Mode, there’s also Infinity Mode. If you want to be able to experience Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster in all its glory, then you’ll need to play both modes.
That’s where this guide comes in. We’re breaking down everything you need to know to unlock both new modes and what they offer in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. These modes will be familiar to experienced players, but they’ll be all-new for many of you. For everything you need to know, just read through our guide below.
Dead Rising Extra Modes
Unlocking these extra modes will be much easier with our list of the best weapons in Dead Rising.
How to unlock Overtime Mode – Dead Rising
In order to unlock Overtime Mode, you must achieve the best possible ending in the game’s 72-hour mode. This is Ending A, and can only be achieved if you solve all cases, talk to Isabela at 10am on the final day, and be at the helipad on time.
Overtime Mode is the canon continuation of Ending A, and sees Frank scramble around the mall to prevent him from becoming a zombie himself. Again, this will be familiar to fans of the original game, and has been faithfully recreated in Deluxe Remaster.
How to unlock Infinity Mode – Dead Rising
Infinity Mode is only unlocked after successfully completing Overtime Mode with the True Ending – which requires finding everything Frank needs to survive and defeating the final antagonist Brock Mason. As a reward for achieving the True Ending, you’ll unlock Infinity Mode.
Infinity Mode requires keeping Frank alive for as long as possible under stricter conditions – food items don’t respawn, the Maintenance Tunnels are unavailable, and psychopaths and survivors alike will attack Frank in new locations. Good luck!