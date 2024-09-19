Dead Rising The Coward: How to save The Coward survivor in DRDR
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has dozens of survivors for you to rescue, but some need more encouragement than others. One particular survivor appears when the janitor tells you about The Coward, and guiding him back to the Security Room takes a little bit more convincing than most.
In this guide we’re breaking down everything you need to know to rescue The Coward survivor in Dead Rising, and yes, the new Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. This is a tough survivor to find, but we’ll give you the full breakdown you need.
The Coward survivor, Dead Rising
While you're in the hardware store make sure to grab a chainsaw, as it's one of the best weapons in Dead Rising.
How to find The Coward location – Dead Rising
The Coward can be found behind the counter at the hardware store in Al Fresca Plaza, near the entrance to the Food Court.
Gordon is a coward in the most literal sense – the zombies have him so afraid he won’t even talk to Frank properly. But we have the solution to that.
How to make The Coward follow you – Dead Rising
Gordon’s nervous, but he just needs bringing to his senses. A few light punches from Frank will do the job. You could use a heavier weapon, but you don’t want to make Gordon impossible to save, or kill him entirely.
Just a few slaps will have Gordon thinking about the situation clearly, and he’ll talk to Frank, at which point Frank will convince him to follow to the Security Room. Make it back safely with Gordon, and you’ll have cleared The Coward survivor quest.
Another tough survivor quest you might need help with is Japanese Tourists.