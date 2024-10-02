Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release times and preload for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release times are coming up fast, and unlike with some recent games and expansions, you can expect to jump in at the same time on PC and console. Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred launches on October 8, 2024, and pre-loads are rolling out now on PC, with console preloads happening a few days later.
Our Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release times guide lays out when you can see all of this for yourself and when you can preload to save time on launch day.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred preload times for PC
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred preloads are live now on PC, but only via Blizzard’s Battlenet launcher. Blizzard has no plans to let you preload Vessel of Hatred on Steam.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred preload times for PlayStation and Xbox
Vessel of Hatred preload for consoles goes live on October 5, 2024, at:
- 4 p.m. PT
- 6 p.m. CT
- 7 p.m. ET
- 12 a.m. BST (October 6, 2024)
That’s the same on PlayStation and Xbox, so you don’t have to worry about working around platform quirks.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred release times for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Vessel of Hatred’s release times are the same regardless of platform, and there’s no distinction between Steam and Battlenet this time. You can dive back into Sanctuary on:
October 7, 2024:
- 8 p.m. BRT
- 7 p.m. ET
- 4 p.m. PT
October 8, 2024:
- 12 a.m. BST
- 1 a.m. CEST
- 2 a.m. TRT
- 8 a.m. KST
- 10 a.m. AEDT
- 12 p.m. NZDT
What to expect from Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Vessel of Hatred adds a new region, fresh enemies, more dungeons, and a brand-new class called Spiritborn. It’s also a continuation of Diablo 4’s main story, putting Mephisto front and center now that his daughter is, presumably, no more. As he promised in the main campaign, the two of you have a war to fight, and plenty of others are going to get hurt as a result, including Neyrelle.
You’ll need the base game to play Vessel of Hatred, though you don’t have to actually complete the main campaign to start. Clear the prologue with any character, and you can opt to skip the campaign and dive right into Vessel of Hatred. If you do want to skip, bear in mind that the prologue takes roughly an hour or so to complete and sees you tackle a short introductory dungeon. Make sure to plan your time around that.