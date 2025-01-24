Video Games

Doom: The Dark Ages – all editions, pre-order bonus, and PC requirements

Learn what you get for ordering early

Marco Wutz

Bethesda/id Software

One of the most iconic shooter series of all time is returning soon with Doom: The Dark Ages — and pre-orders for the game are open.

Table of Contents

  1. Doom: The Dark Ages – Standard Edition
  2. Doom: The Dark Ages – Premium Edition
  3. Doom: The Dark Ages – Collector’s Edition
  4. Doom: The Dark Ages – PC requirements

Bethesda and id Software want players to feel like Leonidas in 300, cutting up hordes of foes in a glorious display of brutal violence when the game comes out on May 15, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S — or two days earlier with the more expensive early unlock. However, budgets are tight these days and getting an expensive special edition may not be worth it for everyone (especially if you may not fulfill the minimum requirements to run the game), so it’s best to get all the information you can before making a purchasing decision.

Find all Doom: The Dark Ages editions, pre-order bonuses, and PC requirements below.

Doom: The Dark Ages – Standard Edition

  • Release: May 15, 2025
  • Price: $69.99 USD / £69.99 GBP / €79.99 EUR
  • Available in physical and digital form
  • Pre-order bonus: Void Doom Slayer skin

Note that the Standard Edition will be included in Xbox Game Pass.

Doom: The Dark Ages – Premium Edition

  • Release: May 13, 2025
  • Price: $99.99 USD / £99.99 GBP / €109.99 EUR
  • Available in physical and digital form
  • Pre-order bonus: Void Doom Slayer skin
  • Premium content: Campaign DLC, digital artbook and soundtrack, Divinity skin set

You can upgrade your Standard Edition to Premium any time with the Premium Upgrade for $34.99 USD.

Doom: The Dark Ages – Collector’s Edition

  • Release: May 13, 2025
  • Price: $199.99 USD / £199.99 GBP / €209.99 EUR
  • Available in physical form
  • Pre-order bonus: Void Doom Slayer skin
  • Premium content: Campaign DLC, digital artbook and soundtrack, Divinity skin set
  • Collector’s content: 12” Doom Slayer statue, key card replica in steelbook

Doom: The Dark Ages – PC requirements

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 64bit
  • CPU: AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better
  • GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: At least 100 GB

Recommended

  • OS: Windows 11 64bit
  • CPU: AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better
  • GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better
  • RAM: 32 GB
  • Storage: At least 100 GB
Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides