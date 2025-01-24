Doom: The Dark Ages – all editions, pre-order bonus, and PC requirements
One of the most iconic shooter series of all time is returning soon with Doom: The Dark Ages — and pre-orders for the game are open.
Bethesda and id Software want players to feel like Leonidas in 300, cutting up hordes of foes in a glorious display of brutal violence when the game comes out on May 15, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S — or two days earlier with the more expensive early unlock. However, budgets are tight these days and getting an expensive special edition may not be worth it for everyone (especially if you may not fulfill the minimum requirements to run the game), so it’s best to get all the information you can before making a purchasing decision.
Find all Doom: The Dark Ages editions, pre-order bonuses, and PC requirements below.
Doom: The Dark Ages – Standard Edition
- Release: May 15, 2025
- Price: $69.99 USD / £69.99 GBP / €79.99 EUR
- Available in physical and digital form
- Pre-order bonus: Void Doom Slayer skin
Note that the Standard Edition will be included in Xbox Game Pass.
Doom: The Dark Ages – Premium Edition
- Release: May 13, 2025
- Price: $99.99 USD / £99.99 GBP / €109.99 EUR
- Available in physical and digital form
- Pre-order bonus: Void Doom Slayer skin
- Premium content: Campaign DLC, digital artbook and soundtrack, Divinity skin set
You can upgrade your Standard Edition to Premium any time with the Premium Upgrade for $34.99 USD.
Doom: The Dark Ages – Collector’s Edition
- Release: May 13, 2025
- Price: $199.99 USD / £199.99 GBP / €209.99 EUR
- Available in physical form
- Pre-order bonus: Void Doom Slayer skin
- Premium content: Campaign DLC, digital artbook and soundtrack, Divinity skin set
- Collector’s content: 12” Doom Slayer statue, key card replica in steelbook
Doom: The Dark Ages – PC requirements
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- CPU: AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better
- GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 8GB dedicated VRAM or better
- RAM: 16 GB
- Storage: At least 100 GB
Recommended
- OS: Windows 11 64bit
- CPU: AMD Zen 3 or Intel 12th Generation @3.2Ghz with 8 cores / 16 threads or better
- GPU: NVIDIA or AMD hardware ray tracing-capable GPU with 10GB dedicated VRAM or better
- RAM: 32 GB
- Storage: At least 100 GB