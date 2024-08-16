How to download Fortnite on iOS and Android in 2024
After a lot of complicated legal battles and petty squabbles between Epic and Apple, the Epic Games Store, and by extension Fortnite, is now available on iOS devices in EU countries and on Android devices globally. Epic has even released a free Fortnite skin to celebrate the fact that you can download the game on your mobile devices right now.
We’ll explain exactly how to do that, so you can get playing on mobile as soon as possible.
Contents
How to download Fortnite on Android
Before you can install Fortnite on Android, you first need to download the Epic Games Store on your phone, which you can do by going to fortnite.com/download on your device or scanning the QR code on the PC webpage. Make sure that your device allows the Epic Games Store to set up its marketplace and click the prompt to install.
Once the Epic app is installed, open it up, find Fortnite, and start the download.
How to download Fortnite on iOS
iOS is more restricted than Android. Crucially, you can only install Fortnite on iOS if you’re inside the EU. If you’re in any other country, including the UK, then it still isn’t available at the moment.
Assuming you are in the EU, the process is largely the same as on Android, you’ll just need to go through a process of verifying your location, which you just need to follow the prompts to do.
- Make sure your device is updated to iOS 17.6 or higher and you have to use either the Brave or Safari web browsers.
- Download the Epic Games Store for iOS by going to fortnite.com/download.
- Follow the prompts to allow the Epic Marketplace on your device.
- Once installed, find Fortnite on the Epic Game Store and click download.
When will Fortnite come to iOS in the US and UK?
Epic has longstanding issues with how Apple’s app store works, as it skims money off the top of any transactions made in Epic games. Epic has long claimed this to be “anticompetitive” behavior. Due to anticompetitive laws, the EU has put in place, Apple was forced to allow the Epic Games Store on iOS inside the EU only.
The UK passed a similar anticompetitive law earlier this year, meaning that Fortnite will come to iOS in the UK in the second half of 2025. However, in the US no such law exists and the whole issue is still being debated, meaning there is no timeframe for Fortnite coming to iOS in the US.