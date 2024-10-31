Dragon Age: The Veilguard all companion quest choices
As with other BioWare games, you get the chance to build bonds on your team ahead of the final battle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. At the end of each of these questlines, your companions can become a Hero of the Veilguard.
While the quests themselves are straightforward, each one ends with a choice.
Depending on what you choose, each companion gets a unique buff and a set of armor depending on what you decide. Here’s what you get for each so you can choose the best armor for each Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion.
Heavy late-game spoilers follow.
A Murder of Crows: Should Lucanis imprison or kill Illario?
If you choose “His actions are unforgivable” you’ll imprison Illario, and Lucanis unlocks the following:
- Veilguard Skill – Demon of Defiance: Critical damage and detonation damage increased by 50%. Lucanis’s abilities now deal 25% more damage to enemies suffering from an affliction.
- Heroic Armor – Crow’s Tenacity: 134% bonus ability damage, detonation vs knocked down enemies staggers all other enemies, stagger from detonations is increased by 50% for each enemy hit.
If you choose to show mercy, you get:
- Veilguard Skill – Demon of Rebellion: Your Resistance is increased by 10%. The party’s Barrier damage is increased by 25%
- Heroic Armor – Crow’s Poise: 134% bonus ability damage. Detonating an overwhelmed enemy detonates another nearby overwhelmed enemy. Enemies near the second detonation become vulnerable to necrotic damage.
Should Bellara free the Archive or keep the Archive?
If you choose to keep the archive, Bellara gets the following:
- Veilguard Skill – Lingering Strike: Bellara’s Replenish ability now applies weakened in a 6-meter radius around you. Whenever Bellara applies weakened, it also deals 200 electric damage and renders the target shocked.
- Heroic Armor – Archivist’s Mail: detonating a sundered enemy detonates another nearby sundered enemy (30s cooldown), enemies near their second detonation become vulnerable to electric damage. Great for the Veilguard rogue archer build.
If you choose to free the archive, you get:
- Veilguard Skill – Chain Lightning: Bellara’s weapon attacks chain lightning against Shocked enemies, dealing 100 electric damage. The effect of shocked is 10% stronger.
- Heroic Armor – Reborn Leathers: 135% bonus ability damage. Detonations apply shocked to all enemies. Detonations deal an addition 200 electric damage.
Lair of the Dragon King: Should Taash embrace their Qunari heritage or pursue Rivaini culture?
If you let Taash embrace their Qunari culture, they graft some of their mother’s horn to their own and you get the following:
- Veilguard Skill – Qunari Focus: Taash’s weapon attack damage is increased by 50% with a 20% cooldown reduction. Burning duration is increased by two seconds.
- Heroic Armor – the Qun’s Honor: 130% bonus ability damage, detonating a weakened enemy detonates another nearby weakened enemy, the second detonation applies to all nearby enemies.
If you encourage Taash to embrace Rivaini culture instead:
- Veilguard Skill – Rivaini Flair: Taash’s critical damage increased by 50%, with damage vs high health increased by 25%. Taash’s burning now deals 50% more damage on the initial hit, reducing by 10% on each subsequent hit.
- Heroic Armor – Rivain's Legacy: 137% bonus ability damage. All detonations apply burning to all affected enemies. Detonations deal an additional 150% fire damage if the target is already burning.
The Profane and the Lose: Should the griffons return to the Grey Wardens or become sentinels of nature?
If you send the griffons back to the Grey Wardens, Davrin gets the following:
- Veilguard Skill – Defender: Assan abilities have a 25% shorter cooldown: when used, abilities grant deflect.
- Heroic Armor – Grey Benefactor: 126% bonus ability damage, detonations damage is dealt as fire damage, deal 25% more fire damage per each stack of burning on the target.
If the griffons become sentinels of nature, Davrin instead gets:
- Veilguard Skill – Battlemaster: Assan abilities deal 25% more damage. When used, Assan abilities grant precision.
- Heroic Armor – Wildwood Benefactor: 134% bonus ability damage. Detonating staggered enemies deal stagged to all enemies. Stagge from detonating is increased by 10% for each enemy hit.
Will and Testament: Should Emmerich become a lich?
If you decide to let Emmerich become a lich, he gets a cool skull face and access to the following:
- Veilguard Skill – Death’s Caress: All of Emmerich’s abilities apply necrosis when dealing damage. The party’s affliction damage is increased by 25%.
- Heroic Armor – Lich’s Vestige: 131% bonus ability damage, detonating a sundered enemy applies quietus, if the detonated enemy already has quietus or sundered, deal 200 necrotic damage.
Convince Emmerich to save Manfred, however, and you’ll get:
- Veilguard Skill – Life’s Embrace: Your low health threshold is now increased by 10%. The party deals 50% more damage while you have low health.
- Heroic Armor – Graven’s Vestments: Detonations deal 50% damage vs health while you are at low health. Detonations grant you invulnerable while you are at low health.
Should Harding embrace the titan’s wrath or compassion?
If you choose to embrace the titan’s anger, you’ll get this skill and armor:
- Veilguard Skill – The Stone’s Vengeance: Harding’s weapon attacks are occasionally replaced with Titan Stones. Titan Stones deal 20% more damage and apply bleeding.
- Heroic Armor – Titan’s Vengeance: 126% bonus ability damage, detonations apply bleeding, detonations deal +25% bonus damage to bleeding enemies.
If you go down the less angry route, you get this instead:
- Veilguard Skill – Heart of the Titan: Soothing potion’s cooldown duration is reduced by 15% (you can also get more health potions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard with our guide). Harding’s detonation damage is increased by 25%. You and your other companion gain bonus 20% damage and 15% cooldown reduction.
- Heroic Armor – Inquisition Spotter: All detonations are more likely to disrupt affected enemies. This chance for disruption applies to all enemies near a detonation.
City of Shadows: Should Neve work with the Threads?
If you choose to work with the Thread syndicate in Minrathous, here’s what Neve gets:
- Veilguard Skill – Winter’s Wrath: Neve’s critical damage is increased by 50% and her damaging abilities do 25% damage vs low health, with a cooldown reduced by 20%.
- Heroic Armor – Threader’s Plates: 135% bonus ability damage; enemies remain sundered when detonated but cannot be detonated again, and sundered effectiveness is increased by 20%.
