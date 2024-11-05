Dragon Age: The Veilguard acts and main quests list
Dragon Age: The Veilguard offers quite a lengthy main story, even if you don’t count the dozens of side quests you’ll get along your journey. Divided roughly into 14 parts – each corresponding to an achievement or trophy – the story consists of 44 main quests organized into three acts.
The main story quests vary in length, and while some of them are completed in a set order, others may depend on the player’s choice. There are a number of shorter interlude quests where you only have to gather up your party at the Lighthouse and discuss next steps to progress the story, while regular quests feature a mix of exploration, combat, and boss fights, and therefore take longer get through.
In this guide, we list all Dragon Age: The Veilguard main quests in the three acts, to give you a good idea of how far you’re into the game at any point. If you’re wondering how long these quests take to complete, check out our How long to beat Dragon Age: The Veilguard guide.
Warning: this guide contains no spoilers of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s story, but players may find some quest titles too revealing, so proceed with caution if you haven’t played the game yet.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard acts
The game’s main story is divided into three acts, following a classic narrative structure, with a lengthy opening act establishing the characters up to a major plot point, a second act where your characters attempt to solve the problem set up during the first act, and a shorter resolution third act that leads to the story’s finale.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s three acts are:
- Act 1: Signs and Portents
- Act 2: The Price of the Past
- Act 3: The Wrath of Ages
The current act is always displayed above the main mission in the Journal menu, so you always know roughly how far into the game you are. The third act is entirely after the point of no return.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard main quests list
Here’s every main story quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Shorter interlude quests are shown in italics, while quests that complete a part of the story and unlock an achievement/trophy are in bold. The quests that unlock an achievement may differ, as some quests can be completed by the player in any order.
Read more: Dragon Age: The Veilguard platinum trophy guide – Full achievement list
Starting the "When Plans Align" quest will trigger the game’s point of no return, so you should make sure you’ve completed any side content you want before that. The game will warn that starting the quest will lead to the main story's ending.
Act 1: Signs and Portents
- The End of the Beginning
- Shadows of Ancient Arlathan
- In Entropy’s Grasp
- Shadows Crossing
- The Singing Blade
- The Enemy of My Enemy
- Into the Crossroads
- Sea of Blood
- Winding Ways
- The Smuggled Relic Case
- Friends in Hidden Places
- Shadows of Minrathous
- In Peace, Vigilance
- A Warden’s Best Friend
- On Deadly Wings / On Blighted Wings
- Completing The Veilguard
- The Dragon Slayer
- Where the Dead Must Go
- Shades of the Blight
- Something Wrong
- A Change on the Wind
- The Siege of Weisshaupt
Act 2: The Price of the Past
- After The Storm
- Bloodbath
- The Cobbled Swan Case
- The Cauldron
- A Fighting Chance
- Fire and Ice
- Unwanted Guests
- Grim Bonds
- Blood of Arlathan
- Words of the Wolf
- Legacies and Legends
- For the Love of Treviso
- To Act as One
- When Plans Align (point of no return)
- The Shadowed Sun
- Isle of the Gods
- A Cage for Gods
Act 3: The Wrath of Ages
- The Dragon and The Dread Wolf
- The Last Gambit
- One Last Breath
- The Dread Wolf Rises
These are all main quests in Dragon Age: The Veilguard's three acts. For more on the game, check out our ranking of all Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions.