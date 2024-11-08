Dragon Age: The Veilguard best squad synergies
When you put certain companions together in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, great things happen.
Every companion in Bioware’s epic fantasy RPG is worth using at some point, but there are a few special pairings you’ll want to slot together. The reason for this is their synergy. Simply, you’ll want to pick one companion who applies a status effect, and another who detonates it.
There are three status effects: sundered, weakened, and overwhelm. You can view which companion uses which effect at the companion select screen, which you can enter by interacting with a fast travel station, or whenever you load into a new land.
Now, something to note is these status effects also play off of your powers, too. So if you have a power that applies weakened, you’ll want to roll with a companion who detonates weakened. Read on below to see how you can optimize your party and apply maximum damage to enemies.
Status effects
- Sundered: Target takes increased damage from all sources.
- Weakened: Damage from the targets attacks are reduced by a flat amount.
- Overwhelm: Target takes additional stagger (enemies in a staggered state are susceptible to takedowns).
Lucanis and Taash
Taash applies overwhelm while Lucanis detonates it. First use Taash’s Spitfire ability, which does 302 fire damage, then Lucanis’ Eviscerate ability, which deals 378 necrotic damage.
Bellara and Davrin
Bellara applies weakened while Davrin detonates it. Use Bellara’s Enfeebling Shot skill to apply 226 electricity damage, and Davrin’s Death From Above ability to do 263 fire damage.
Lucanis and Bellara
Lucanis applies sundered while Bellara detonates it. Or you can use both companions to apply sundered and weakened so you detonate it. Use Lucanis’ Debilitate ability to deal 252 necrotic damage, and Bellara’s Fade Bolts to do 369 Electricity damage.
Emmrich and Taash
Emmrich applies weakened and Taash detonates it. Use Emmrich’s Entangling Spirits to do 243 necrotic damage, and Taash’s Dragonfire Strike to do 453 fire damage.
Harding and Neve
Harding applies sundered and Neve detonates it. Use Harding’s Shred ability for 263 physical damage, and Neve’s Icebreaker ability for 363 cold damage.
Bonus tip
Don’t forget your runes, located in the bottom right on your character screen. One rune in particular, Regroup, instantly refreshes the cooldown of your companions’ skills, meaning you can use them twice in quick succession. It also adds 10% ability damage as a passive.
To use runes in battle, bring up the companion wheel with the RB/R1 button and trigger it with Y/triangle. You can have three different runes at one time, and switch between them to use their powers.