Dragon Age: The Veilguard – All Candlehop locations
Once you progress along Neve’s questline in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll find that some weird little creatures start popping up around Dock Town known as Candlehops, who seem to be hinting at some secret treasure you can uncover. If you want to find what they’re hiding, then you’ll need to find seven of them scattered across all of Dock Town.
We’ll help you out by showing you where to find all seven Candlehops so you can unlock one of the most well-hidden treasures in the game. Plus if you’re curious what we think of Neve’s story, check out our list of every Veilguard companion, ranked.
Contents
Candlehop 1 location
The first Candlehop is the easiest, as it is right next to the bookcase that serves as the secret entrance to the Shadow Dragon’s hideout.
Candlehop 2 location
The second is in the Black Emporium, which is unlocked via a side quest once you’ve progressed the main story into Act 2.
Candlehop 3 location
Out in the eastern docks of Dock Town, just before you go inside the catacombs, turn right and climb up the scaffolding there to find this Candlehop.
Candlehop 4 location
In Dock Town’s main temple area, this Candlehop is in the small grassy courtyard.
Candlehop 5 location
In the western docks, there is a small shed blocked by a portcullis. Go around to the right and use the boats to get in the building from behind, where the next Candlehop is waiting.
Candlehop 6 location
In the Ventatori’s hideout to the west of the city, go in the nearest building as you come out of the alley and you’ll find it in the far northeast corner.
Candlehop 7 location
In the northeast corner of the city, go up onto the rooftop gardens, and in a little nook, this Candlehop will be waiting by a door.
Candlehop’s secret treasure location
Upon finding the last Candlehop you’ll be directed “Back to with the shadow friends!” and sure enough, if you return to the Shadow Dragon’s hideout, you’ll find one last Candlehop by a magical barrier. Interacting with it will dispel the barrier and let you go up and claim your prize – a weapon that differs depending on your class. As a Rogue, we found the Reptile Recurve Bow, which has the following effects:
- +6 maximum Necrosis stacks
- Necrosis damage -50%
- This weapon applies Necrosis on hit