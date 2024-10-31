Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How to change your appearance

How to change your Rook's appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Creating your character isn’t the only chance you’ll get to change how you look in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. If at any time during the game you feel like mixing things up, trying a new look, or creating some hilarious freak of nature to play as then you can do so with ease. We’ll explain how to change Rook’s appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can always look your best.

How to change your appearance

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of the Mirror of Transformation in the Lighthouse.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Once you have access to the Lighthouse, you can change how you look whenever you like. All you have to do is go up to the infirmary – the room where Varrick is lying in bed – and interact with the Mirror of Transformation which sits in the corner. From there you can change everything about how you look, even down to the base body type and your character’s voice. The only thing that can’t be changed from here is your Veilguard character’s background faction, and your gender/pronouns.

