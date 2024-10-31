Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How to convince Mythal to lend you her power
Once you’ve scoured the Crossroads in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and uncovered all the pieces of Solas’ backstory, a new quest will unlock that gives you a brand new power. Go to the Crossroads and you’ll find Morrigan who explains that you’re about to encounter a vestige of Mythal, who may lend you her power if you play your cards right.
Unlike most encounters in this game, it is actually possible to avoid a fight here, but you’ll have to get a bunch of dialogue options correct to convince Mythal to give you her essence peacefully. We’ll explain exactly what options you need to choose to avoid this tough boss fight.
How to get Mythal’s power without a fight
You’ll need to convince Mythal of three points before she gives you her power, and you only get one shot at convincing her. Failure will result in you having to fight a Level 45 dragon, though the rewards are the same either way.
When you first encounter her, don’t be aggressive and say “I want your help”, she will then give you options to convince her.
First, say “We must stop the Blight”, and when she questions you further, answer “You stood against it.”
Second, say “We must stop the Gods”, and when she asks you why she should help, answer “They wronged you.”
Finally, say “Solas is helping us”, and when she asks you what you think she should’ve done when Solas betrayed her, answer “Respected him.”
Once you’ve hit all three of these marks Mythal will be convinced and lend you her essence, which will come into play for the final decision in the game, helping to unlock the Dragon Age: The Veilguard's true ending.
