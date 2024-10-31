Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How to access the Deluxe Edition content
If you splashed out some extra cash for the Deluxe Edition of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then you’re going to want to get your hands on the exclusive content as quickly as you possibly can. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait very long into the game before you can claim the bonuses you paid for.
We’ll explain where to get them so you can deck yourself and your companions out in flashy new gear from the word go. If you’re just starting your adventure then you might want to know how long it’s going to take, so check out our guide on how long to beat Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
How to unlock the Deluxe Edition content
Play through the game’s intro as normal and eventually, you’ll be introduced to the Lighthouse, which serves as your main base for Veilguard. When you first arrive there you will talk to Varrick in the infirmary, Once this conversation is finished, check the corner of the room and you’ll see a chest there, open it and your content will be unlocked.
To equip it, you’ll need to head over to Rook’s room, which is the other main passage on the upper level of the Lighthouse. Go there and you’ll find the wardrobe where you can choose the cosmetics for your gear.