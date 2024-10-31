Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Elvhenan’s Haven statue puzzle

How to solve the Elvhenan's Haven statue puzzle in the Crossroads of Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Ryan Woodrow

Whoever builds the rotating statues in Dragon Age: The Veilguard must be making a very good living from it, as it seems all reaches of Thedas have at least one statue puzzle that you need to solve. In the depths of the Crossroads, near Elvhenan’s Haven is one such puzzle that can be a little tricky to solve.

We’ll help you out by explaining how the puzzle works and showing you the solution, so you can discover all the secrets the Crossroads has to hide. For more statue puzzles and their solutions, check out our guides on the Lighthouse statue puzzle solution, and the Rivain Coast statue puzzle solution.

How to solve the Elvhenan’s Haven statue puzzle

Thankfully, this is one of the simpler statue puzzles in the game, but it has some details that are easy to miss, plus, you’ll be constantly interrupted by guardians you need to fight as you do it.

There are three statues: two at the top of the stairs and one in the middle of the stone circle below. Turn each statue to face the broken bridge. Each one will make a new section of the bridge appear and activate a guardian to fight.

Once you’ve done all three the path across will be clear and, among other things, you’ll find an Evanuris Altar location in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Ryan Woodrow
