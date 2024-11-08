PSA: Dragon Age The Veilguard lets you enchant skills, not just equipment
Dragon Age: The Veilguard offers players thousands of possible builds, between different classes, specializations, weapons, armor, and accessories — and that’s to say nothing of skills and companion choices. When it comes to weapons and equipment, just finding them isn’t enough, you’ll need to upgrade and enchant them, too. But did you know that they aren’t the only thing you can enchant?
Nestled away in the Caretaker’s enchantment menu, in addition to the ability to enchant weapons, armor, and equipment, is an option to enchant active skills. The enchantments here are pretty good, too, like dealing extra damage when certain effects are applied, extra stagger from the ability, reduced cooldowns, and more. None of these are particularly build-defining, but they can help you refine your build to make it even better.
To access skill enchantments, simply visit the Caretaker’s workshop and select the enchant option. Press R2 (RT if you’re on Xbox, E on PC) to switch to the skills page, select a skill, and apply the enchantment.
Curiously, the game never tells you about the ability to enchant skills, so it’s very easy to miss. It’s made worse by the fact that you can’t enchant skills right away, only equipment until later in the game, so you don’t really have a reason to look further into the menus once you’ve unlocked enchanting. Still, now that you know, you should absolutely apply enchantments to as many skills as you can.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard released last week to mostly good but somewhat mixed reviews, with reviewers praising its combat and visuals but being mixed on its writing. In our own Dragon Age: The Veilguard review, we were a bit more negative, calling it “hollow and clinical with small flashes of brilliance”:
There are moments where The Veilguard is BioWare’s best game, but it’s blighted by everything else. I’d recommend skipping the throwaway side content and mainlining the brilliant main quests, but you’ll be punished in the final mission if you do. So you have no choice but to fast-travel from combat encounter to combat encounter, all while wondering where the moral dilemmas are in a series known for its player choice, where the interesting NPCs are in this RPG. Like the character I created at the start of this journey, I can’t separate The Veilguard from its history, and this isn’t the Dragon Age I remember – it’s the reanimated corpse of the studio’s former glory.