Dragon Age: The Veilguard – All Evanuris Altar locations
One of the main things Dragon Age: The Veilguard tracks when you’re exploring the game’s many open areas is how many of the altars you’ve completed. We’ve covered all Fen’Harel Altar locations in Veilguard, but that’s just one half of the puzzle, the other are the Evanuris Altars. These altars are the best (though not the only) way to increase your maximum health in Veilguard, and you need to find all of them if you want the “No Real Gods” achievement.
To help you out we’ll show you the location of all 14 Evanuris Altars in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can be at your full strength.
Contents
Arlathan Forest Evanuris Altar locations
Arlathan Forest altar 1
This one is slightly knocked over by the wall of an eleven ruin, just opposite the coast in the first big area you can access after completing the initial story quests in Arlathan Forest.
Arlathan Forest altar 2
In the central wooded area there is a small nook in the southeast corner where the altar hides, with a big rock blocking it from sight.
Arlathan Forest altar 3
In the area directly east of the last altar – you’ll need to start one of Davrin’s side quests to access it. When going through the ruined building head through one of the broken walls where you can drop a ladder down, the altar will be directly behind you.
Arlathan Forest altar 4
In the northwest section of the area – not available until after the siege on Weisshaput – this altar is on a small island in the middle of a branching river.
Crossroads Evanuirs Altar locations
Crossroads altar 1
In the area leading from the second main dock, solve the Elvhenan Hall statue puzzle to make a bridge over. Follow the path along and down into the ruin’s basement.
Crossroads altar 2
In the area leading from the first main dock – locked behind the Blighted gate – complete the crystal puzzle and defeat the Venatori to unlock the nook containing the altar.
Crossroads altar 3
In the area leading from the second main dock head north into the open area with several stone pillars above a big void. Solve the statue puzzle and you’ll unlock a bridge over to the furthest island, where the altar awaits.
Crossroads altar 4
In the area leading from the third main dock, this altar is on the cliff just above the ruined town, which you can access from the area below.
Dock Town Evanuris Altar locations
Dock Town altar 1
In the catacombs under Dock Town, this altar is on a raised platform. Note that to complete this one you will first need to clear all of the Blight in the room.
Hossberg Wetlands Evanuris Altar locations
Hossberg Wetlands altar 1
In the large castle in the southernmost area of the Wetlands (you will need to progress the story to unlock a side quest that takes you there) this altar is at the very back, locked behind some wards that need to be dispelled using Bellara’s ability.
Hossberg Wetlands altar 2
In the far southeast area of the Hossberg Wetlands – also locked behind story progression – you’ll find this one in the ruined castle area, and it’s easy to miss and the base of it is hidden behind a bunch of crates.
Rivain Coast Evanuris Altar locations
Rivain Coast altar 1
After completing Taash’s recruitment quest a new raised area will unlock just before you get to the fort. Head over to the big waterfall there, then climb up to the top of the cliff using Lucanis’ ability, the altar is in the cave up there, next to a chest.
Rivain Coast altar 2
In the northern section of Rivain Coast – which won’t unlock until very late in the story – this altar is in a small rocky alcove just around the corner from the fast travel point.
Rivain Coast altar 3
In the magma cave section – unlocked during Taash’s final companion quest – there is a lava pool where you can use Harding’s power to raise rocks out of the lava. Follow this around and the altar is at the end of that path, just before you drop back down to where you started.