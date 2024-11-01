Every Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion, ranked from worst to best
Whether you want to admit it or not, we all have our favorites in a big group of friends. There are those in the group you would die for if necessary, and those you wouldn’t even be willing to share your food with. Such is the way in Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s cast of companions, who fall all across the likability spectrum.
We’ve ranked every companion in the game from worst to best, explaining why we love them so much, or would rather leave them behind on our adventures.
Neve Gallus
This is the only character where the vocal performance is a significant part of why I don’t like the character. Neve is just so boring when she talks that I can’t bear to listen to her, and it doesn’t help that her story isn’t especially interesting either. Her devotion to her hometown is nice, but she’s got to be one of the least interesting detectives/spies I’ve ever seen.
Davrin
Davrin is that friend who entirely defines themselves by one thing they like. In Davrin’s case, it’s Griffins. Now, I like Griffins, don’t get me wrong, and it’s nice to see someone grow as they learn how to care for these creatures, but I don’t want every conversation I have to be about it. Such is Davrin’s lot in life, unable to say barely a sentence without mentioning his bond with Assan.
Lace Harding
Turning a relatively minor character into a more important one for Veilguard was a nice touch, and Harding is immediately likable. Her main problem is that, once you start to recruit more colorful characters she fades into the background a bit. She’s a little too “just happy to be here” to stand out, and no amount of mysterious Titan magic can fix that.
Lucanis Dellamorte
So first off, Lucanis wins points because his name is the most fun to say; it’s impossible to pronounce “Dellamorte” without sinking into an Italian accent. He also has one of the more interesting quirks, given that there’s a demon living inside of him, unfortunately, his story doesn’t make the most of this cool idea and it left me a little uninterested in Lucanis as a character.
Assan
Animals are better than people, by and large, so that earns Assan a spot this high right out of the gate. It’s just a shame he’s tied to one of the game’s more boring characters. It’s fun to hug him though.
Emmrich Volkarin
I always love fantasy worlds that portray Necromancy as a relatively mundane and common part of the world, rather than something inherently evil, and Emmrich is a great character to explore this with. His somewhat eccentric personality makes him delightful to follow around, and the discussions he raises about the nature of death in a world where spirits and death magic exist make him very memorable.
Taash
They can breathe fire, what more do you want?
Well ok, if that’s somehow not enough for you, Taash also has one of the most immediately likable personalities of the crew, having that to-the-point nature that makes any interaction with the rest of the cast a lot of fun. Plus, Veilguard’s exploration of Taash’s gender identity is one of the best examples of this kind of story out there, which I thoroughly enjoyed experiencing.
Bellara Lutare
In a big fantasy world where everyone has to be cool, moody, or complicated, it’s just so nice to have a character that sees the joy in all of it. Bellara’s genuine enthusiasm for exploring the secrets of this world is infectious, due in no small part to the excellent performance behind the character that also makes her more emotional moments shine.
Manfred
He's the only character you can play Rock, Paper, Scissors with, so he wins by default.