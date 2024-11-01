Video Games

Every Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion, ranked from worst to best

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's cast of companions aren't created equal, so we've ranked them all

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

Whether you want to admit it or not, we all have our favorites in a big group of friends. There are those in the group you would die for if necessary, and those you wouldn’t even be willing to share your food with. Such is the way in Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s cast of companions, who fall all across the likability spectrum.

We’ve ranked every companion in the game from worst to best, explaining why we love them so much, or would rather leave them behind on our adventures.

Neve Gallus

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Neve Gallus. A woman holding a magic object in white and black robes.
Neve Gallus / EA/Bioware

This is the only character where the vocal performance is a significant part of why I don’t like the character. Neve is just so boring when she talks that I can’t bear to listen to her, and it doesn’t help that her story isn’t especially interesting either. Her devotion to her hometown is nice, but she’s got to be one of the least interesting detectives/spies I’ve ever seen.

Davrin

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Davrin. An muscley elf with a tattoo across his forehead.
Davrin / EA/Bioware

Davrin is that friend who entirely defines themselves by one thing they like. In Davrin’s case, it’s Griffins. Now, I like Griffins, don’t get me wrong, and it’s nice to see someone grow as they learn how to care for these creatures, but I don’t want every conversation I have to be about it. Such is Davrin’s lot in life, unable to say barely a sentence without mentioning his bond with Assan.

Lace Harding

Dragon Age: The Veilguard of Lace Harding, a dwarf with ginger hair and a freckled face.
Lace Harding / EA/Bioware

Turning a relatively minor character into a more important one for Veilguard was a nice touch, and Harding is immediately likable. Her main problem is that, once you start to recruit more colorful characters she fades into the background a bit. She’s a little too “just happy to be here” to stand out, and no amount of mysterious Titan magic can fix that.

Lucanis Dellamorte

Dragon Age: The Veilguard of Lucanis Dellamorte, a man with shoulder-length black hair and full bear in purple clothes.
Lucanis Dellamorte / EA/Bioware

So first off, Lucanis wins points because his name is the most fun to say; it’s impossible to pronounce “Dellamorte” without sinking into an Italian accent. He also has one of the more interesting quirks, given that there’s a demon living inside of him, unfortunately, his story doesn’t make the most of this cool idea and it left me a little uninterested in Lucanis as a character.

Assan

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Assan, a small Griffin with it's wings outstretched.
Assan / EA/Bioware

Animals are better than people, by and large, so that earns Assan a spot this high right out of the gate. It’s just a shame he’s tied to one of the game’s more boring characters. It’s fun to hug him though.

Emmrich Volkarin

Dragon Age: The Veilguard of Emmrich Volkarin, a man with thinning grey hair combed back and a very short moustache.
Emmrich Volkarin / EA/Bioware

I always love fantasy worlds that portray Necromancy as a relatively mundane and common part of the world, rather than something inherently evil, and Emmrich is a great character to explore this with. His somewhat eccentric personality makes him delightful to follow around, and the discussions he raises about the nature of death in a world where spirits and death magic exist make him very memorable.

Taash

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Taash, a Quinari with large horns coming out of the sides of the forehead.
Taash / EA/Bioware

They can breathe fire, what more do you want?

Well ok, if that’s somehow not enough for you, Taash also has one of the most immediately likable personalities of the crew, having that to-the-point nature that makes any interaction with the rest of the cast a lot of fun. Plus, Veilguard’s exploration of Taash’s gender identity is one of the best examples of this kind of story out there, which I thoroughly enjoyed experiencing.

Bellara Lutare

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Bellara Lutare, an elf with black hair done up in a large bun and face tattoos.
Bellara Lutare / EA/Bioware

In a big fantasy world where everyone has to be cool, moody, or complicated, it’s just so nice to have a character that sees the joy in all of it. Bellara’s genuine enthusiasm for exploring the secrets of this world is infectious, due in no small part to the excellent performance behind the character that also makes her more emotional moments shine.

Manfred

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Manfred, a living skeleton with giant green gemstones for eyes.
Manfred / EA/Bioware

He's the only character you can play Rock, Paper, Scissors with, so he wins by default.

