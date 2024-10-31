Dragon Age: The Veilguard FAQ – Everything you need to know
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is here after an awful lot of waiting, but before you dive in you may still have some burning questions you need answered. We’re here to help with this FAQ covering all of the most important information you’ll need before you get stuck into this brand new adventure in Thedas.
If you're looking for more detailed information about the game's mechanics, puzzles, and more, check out our guides, like the Lighthouse puzzle solution, or whether you should take Harding or Neve with you in Veilguard's intro.
Contents
- What platforms is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on?
- Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard come to Nintendo Switch?
- Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard Steam Deck verified?
- Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard multiplayer?
- Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Game Pass?
- Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PS+?
- Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard a sequel to Inquisition?
- How much time has passed between Inqusition and Veilguard?
- Do my choices from previous games carry over into Dragon Age: The Veilguard?
- What characters from other Dragon Age games return for Veilguard?
- Is Solas the bad guy in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?
- Does Dragon Age: The Veilguard have New Game Plus?
- How many trophies does Dragon Age: The Veilguard have?
- Why was the game’s name changed from Dreadwolf to The Veilguard?
What platforms is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on?
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app.
Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard come to Nintendo Switch?
No, the game will not be available on Nintendo Switch.
Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard Steam Deck verified?
Yes, you can play Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Steam Deck.
Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard multiplayer?
No, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an entirely single-player game with no multiplayer features.
Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Game Pass?
No, the game is not available on Game Pass.
Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PS+?
No, the game is not available on PlayStation Plus.
Is Dragon Age: The Veilguard a sequel to Inquisition?
While Veilguard is it’s own story, it does follow up on a lot of threads from Inquisition, making it a sequel.
How much time has passed between Inqusition and Veilguard?
Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes place in the year 9:52, putting it ten years after Inquisition.
Do my choices from previous games carry over into Dragon Age: The Veilguard?
While you can’t directly port over any of the save files from older games, Veilguard does give you the opportunity to select your major choices from Dragon Age: Inquisition in the character creator. You can find an explanation of how this affects Veilguard’s story with our guide on how the Inquisitor's choices affect Dragon Age: The Veilguard. However, your choices from the first two games won’t be tracked or have any impact.
What characters from other Dragon Age games return for Veilguard?
Several characters from past games appear in this one. Solas, Varrick, and the Inquisitor are key players in this game’s story, as well as Harding who is a full companion this time around. As trailers have revealed, Morrigan will be around to affect the plot like usual, but we’ve also found cameo appearances like Isabela and Dorian.
Is Solas the bad guy in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?
Exactly where Solas’ allegiances lie is kept deliberately vague until very late on in Veilguard’s story, so we won’t spoil that. However, we can say that the main villains of the game are the elven gods, Elgar’nan and Ghilan’nain.
Does Dragon Age: The Veilguard have New Game Plus?
No, there is no NG+ mode in the game.
How many trophies does Dragon Age: The Veilguard have?
The game has 53 trophies. You can find out how to get all of them in our Dragon Age: The Veilguard Platinum trophy guide.
Why was the game’s name changed from Dreadwolf to The Veilguard?
The game was originally named Dreadwolf after Solas, whose story is a major focus of the game. However, as explained in a blog post from the game’s director, the name was changed to shift the focus onto the game’s main companions, a team known as the Veilguard. This is the same as how the Inqusition was the main name for the team of companions in the previous game, which was titled in the same way.