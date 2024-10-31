Dragon Age: The Veilguard – All Fen'Harel Altar locations
The two different altars in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are vital to progressing your character. We’ve covered all Evanuris Altar locations in Veilguard if you want to increase your health, but Fen’Harel Altars are a little more powerful, as they give you skill points that let you get powerful new abilities. These statues will point you to little statues which are usually pretty easy to find, and in fact, it’s the altars themselves that like to hide away.
We’ll show you were all 15 Fen’Harel Altars in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are located so you max out your character.
Contents
Arlathan Forest Fen’Harel Altar locations
Arlathan Forest altar 1
Underneath the path into the elven ruin in the first area of the forest. It is locked until you complete one of Harding’s first companion quests. Once you get there, the altar is behind the door, opposite the fast travel point.
Arlathan Forest altar 2
In the northwest section of the map – after you’ve climbed the cliffs using magical bridges, turn left as you enter the room at the top to find this altar.
Arlathan Forest altar 3
In the northeast section of the forest, go up the right to the path past the Evanuris Altar and climb the ruins/scaffolding to find this altar in a small room.
Crossroads Fen’Harel Altar locations
Crossroads altar 1
In the section leading from the first main dock, past the area where you have to fight the Venatori and solve the crystal puzzle, you must solve another to take down the barrier blocking this altar.
Crossroads altar 2
In the second leading from the second main dock, head round to the north, in the area with stone pillars standing above a long drop. Go right to the edge of the first platform – opposite the plank – and look directly down to see this altar.
Crossroads altar 3
In the section leading from the first main dock, head out of the gate directly to the left of the grand gate that is blocked when you first visit the Crossroads. As you climb the hill you’ll see this altar on your left.
Crossroads altar 4
In the section leading from the third main dock, go to the southeast from the first area and this altar is by the ruined houses.
Crossroads altar 5
In the section leading from the third main dock, climb onto the rooftops of the buildings in the ruined town to go around ont the battlements of a fort. The altar is right next to the massive tree of blight.
Dock Town Fen’Harel Altar locations
Dock Town altar 1
In the northern section of the town, where the buildings give way to a big ravine, the altar is right on the edge of the ravine, opposite the fast travel point.
Dock Town altar 2
In the southern section of Dock Town, where you initially go to fight a boss with Neve, continue further south and you’ll find a door that can be unlocked with your dagger, with the altar waiting behind it.
Hossberg Wetlands Fen’Harel Altar locations
Hossberg Wetlands altar 1
In the northeast corner of the farmland area you find during your first quest in the Wetlands. It’s in the mud below the Blighted house.
Hossberg Wetlands altar 2
As you make your way to the ruined castle area – only accessible later in the story – turn right as you move south from the fast travel point into the ruined building, where you’ll find the altar.
Rivain Coast Fen’Harel Altar locations
Rivain Coast altar 1
This altar is in the ruined fort you see as soon as you enter the Rivain Coast. On the north side there is a place to use Harding’s power followed by Taash’s power to get in.
Rivain Coast altar 2
In the area that unlocks after Taash’s recruitment quest, the Fen’Harel altar is on a climbable cliff-face directly opposite where the Elvanuris Altar is.
Treviso Fen’Harel Altar locations
Treviso altar 1
In the center of the city there are some palace gardens that you can find by going through the market. At the southmost point of these gardens is the altar.