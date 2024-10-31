Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – All finale choices and their consequences

All the choices you can make past the point of no return in Dragon Age: The Veilguard's final missions and what they do.

Ryan Woodrow

The final few missions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are a bunch of thrilling setpieces that move things along very quickly. You barely get a moment to breathe, but you still need to make some crucial decisions that will determine the outcome of the final battle and the fate of your beloved characters.

In this spoiler-filled guide, we will be breaking down every choice you can make in this final sequence, what the best options are, and what the consequences will be.

Contents

  1. Send Harding or Davring to lead the distraction?
  2. Send Neve or Bellara to dismantle the wards?
  3. The Last Gambit
  4. Who should dismantle the wards with the Veil Jumpers?
  5. Who should fight the Ventaori mages?
  6. Who should fight the Juggernaut construct?
  7. Who should hold off Elgar’nan’s forces while you climb?
  8. Trick or fight Solas?

Send Harding or Davring to lead the distraction?

As soon as you land on the island you’ll need to make a choice. The plan is for someone to distract Ghilan’nain while Lucanis goes in for the kill, but there is a disagreement as to who should lead that secondary team, Harding or Davrin.

Whoever you choose will be unavailable for the next mission as they’re off doing their own thing, but that’s not the biggest issue they face. Whoever you choose here will ultimately die while fighting Ghilan’nain, and as far as we can tell, there is no way to save them. So know that when you make this choice, you are condemning one of them to death.

Send Neve or Bellara to dismantle the wards?

We’re off to a gruesome start, and the second choice also has some dire consequences. When you encounter a ward blocking your way, both Bellara and Neve volunteer to dismantle it, and you have to choose who.

Here, whoever you choose gets kidnapped by Elgar’nan and will be unavailable for your part for the rest of the game. However, they survive. Instead, you’ll find and rescue them later, and they play a key role in the final battle.

The Last Gambit

This section is different from the other choices, as all the remaining members of your party can be selected for one of three jobs, with your allies backing them up. Here, there are three factors that determine whether they succeed:

  • Whether their skills align with the task
  • Whether they’ve achieved Hero of the Veilguard status or not
  • How strong are the allied factions backing them up

We made all of our choices with every ally at full strength and with all companions as Hero of the Veilguard, so bear in mind that if your allies are weaker, things might go wrong for you.

Who should dismantle the wards with the Veil Jumpers?

Neve, Bellara, or Emmerich are best for this task, as they’re able to dismantle the ward the quickest and get you through without anyone else suffering. If you choose someone slower, it is possible that Strife will fall in battle.

Who should fight the Ventaori mages?

This one is a little obvious, as it’s the dedicated mage killer, Lucanis who is best for the task, but Harding can also do the job well.

Who should fight the Juggernaut construct?

When it comes to battling giant monsters, Taash is the one to beat, but both Davrin and Harding will do well in this battle. Also, keep in mind that whichever two party members you don’t assign to a task will be fighting alongside you for this stretch of the game.

Who should hold off Elgar’nan’s forces while you climb?

As you head up to face the final boss, one party member is going to have to stay behind with Morrigan, the Inquisitor, and the other forces on the ground to hold off the Darkspawn army. Front-line fighters are best for this, so Davrin and Tassh are best, however, this means they won’t be around for the final boss, so choose wisely.

Trick or fight Solas?

Once you’ve defeated the final boss you will have one last choice, and depending on how much side content you did, you’ll have either two or three options.

You can either fight Solas, use the fake dagger you made to trick him, or, if you followed the steps to unlock the Dragon Age: The Veilguard true ending, you can use the essence of Mythal to convince Solas to sacrifice himself and bind himself to the veil.

No matter what you choose, Solas will end up bound to the veil, all that will change is how he feels about doing it. If you fight him he will be angry and vengeful; if you trick him he’ll respect that you outsmarted him; and if you summon Mythal, he will accept his fate willingly.

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

