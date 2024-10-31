Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – All gifts and where to find them

Ryan Woodrow

Dragon Age: The Veilguard would hardly be a game about wooing companions without the ability to shower them in gifts…well, shower them in gift, as in this game, each companion only has one gift that you can give them. That means there are just seven gifts in the game total, and each one is for a specific person, so we’ll explain where you can find each of them to complete your collection.

All of the gifts are pretty easy to find, as they’re all available at various merchants around the world. Here’s the full list.

  • Lucanis’ gift – Antivan Crow merchant in Treviso
  • Neve’s gift – Shadow Dragon merchant in Dock Town
  • Bellara’s gift – Veil Jumper merchant in Arlethan Forest
  • Tassh’s gift – Lord of Fortune merchant in the Hall of Valor
  • Davrin’s gift – Grey Warden merchant in Hossberg Wetlands
  • Emmrich’s gift – Mourn Watch merchant in the Necropolis
  • Harding’s gift – In the Black Emporium in Dock Town

