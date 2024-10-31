Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How to get more health potions
If you’re going into battle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then you’re going to want a full complement of potions in your pocket. This important resource limits how many times you can heal in a single encounter, and thus, how many mistakes you can make before you’re down and out. It’s not easy to get any more than the three you start with, but there are a few ways it can be done. In fact, we were able to get as many as six at one time.
Potions aren’t the only way to stay in the fight for longer though, and we’ve also explained how to get revives in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and how to increase your maximum health in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can boost your longevity even further.
How to get more health potions
The first way to get more potions is to pick Antivan Crows as your background. By default, Crows start the game with one extra potion, a bonus that can never be taken away, meaning you want as many potions as possible, this is the faction to pick. There are other good options though, as detailed in our guide to the best background factions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Second, there is the Pursuant’s Implements Armor for Rook that gives an extra potion when you upgrade it to Rare quality. This is the only gear in the game we’ve found that offers this bonus.
Finally, there is an enchantment for amulets that gives you an extra potion that unlocks when you get the Caretaker to Rank 7.