How long to beat Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an RPG stuffed full of side quests to do and locations to explore. While it’s not quite as open as Inquisition, it still gives you a variety of places to uncover as you build your allies’ strength and grow your reputation with the game’s many factions. Doing all this takes some time, so we’ll explain just how long it took us to beat one of the biggest games of the year.
How long is Dragon Age: The Veilguard?
Our playthroughs took us around 50 hours each. This includes doing all of the side quests and exploring all of the open areas to their fullest, though these weren’t quite 100% completion playthroughs.
If you want to complete the game to 100%, getting the Platinum trophy in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then you’ll likely have to play for an extra 5-10 hours to grind out those last few things or go for a full second playthrough. Alternatively, a more rushed playthrough that skips a lot of the side content can complete the game in just 30 hours.
How many chapters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?
While the game isn’t explicitly split into chapters, the story progression achievements are good markers for how close you are to finishing the game. Using those we can say there are 14 chapters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, with most of the main story missions in the game counting as a chapter.