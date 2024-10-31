Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How increase your maximum health
In an action game, your health is one of your most important resources. It determines how long you can stay in the fight and how many mistakes you can afford to make against the tough enemies Dragon Age: The Veilguard puts in your way. Increasing your maximum health is quite easy, but you’ll have to get a fair few hours into the game before you can do it, so we’ll explain the different ways it can be done.
Increasing your health isn’t the only way to stay alive in battle for longer though, and we’ve also explained how to get more potions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and how to get revives in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can boost your longevity even further.
How to increase your maximum HP
There are three ways to increase your maximum HP in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
The first and simplest is to pick Grey Wardens as your background. While it isn’t one of the best background factions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, if you pick the Grey Wardens, you’ll start will more HP than you would normally.
Second is via skills in the skill tree. There aren’t many of these, but some of the smaller nodes on the skill tree will increase your maximum health, usually marked by a little heart icon. It’s worth checking for where these nodes are in the skill tree early on, so you know which direction to branch out in.
The final and best method is by completing Evanuris Altars. These statues summon some ranged targets for you to hit, smashing all of them around an Altar will grant you +100 max HP. There are a lot of these scattered throughout Thedas, so follow our guide on all Evanuris Altar locations to find every one.