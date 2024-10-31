Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Lighthouse statue puzzle solution
The Lighthouse is your main base in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and while it’s a pretty simple area, it has a few secrets worth unlocking. The first one you’ll find is a puzzle involving statues dotted around the outside area, which will unlock one of the rooms on the ground floor of the main building.
We’ll explain how to solve this puzzle so you can see every inch of this special location. There are more statue puzzles dotted around Thedas too, you can find out how to solve them in our guides for the Elvhenan’s Hall statue puzzle solution and the Rivain Coast statue puzzle solution.
Lighthouse statue puzzle solution
If you drop down and look under the building where Neve ends up staying, you’ll find a small chest and a note that explains what you need to do for this puzzle. There are three sets of two statues dotted around the Lighthouse, and you need to make all three pairs of statues face each other.
The first statue is just a few steps away from that chest below Neve’s room, turn it to face west and you’ll find its partner behind the other building right next door, where Bellara eventually sets down roots.
For the second pair, go to the big building at the far east of the Lighthouse and turn right just before the door. Up on the side will be one statue, and the other is all the way to the west, on the balcony up and left from the main building’s entrance.
Finally, the third pair are right next to each other directly above the entrance to the main building, so turning them to face each other is easy.
Once all three are activated, head inside the main building, and the door to your right on the ground floor will be unlocked.