Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Lighthouse statue puzzle solution

How to solve the Lighthouse statue puzzle in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and what it unlocks

Ryan Woodrow

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

The Lighthouse is your main base in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and while it’s a pretty simple area, it has a few secrets worth unlocking. The first one you’ll find is a puzzle involving statues dotted around the outside area, which will unlock one of the rooms on the ground floor of the main building.

We’ll explain how to solve this puzzle so you can see every inch of this special location. There are more statue puzzles dotted around Thedas too, you can find out how to solve them in our guides for the Elvhenan’s Hall statue puzzle solution and the Rivain Coast statue puzzle solution.

Lighthouse statue puzzle solution

If you drop down and look under the building where Neve ends up staying, you’ll find a small chest and a note that explains what you need to do for this puzzle. There are three sets of two statues dotted around the Lighthouse, and you need to make all three pairs of statues face each other.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot. Rook on the edge of the Lighthouse stood next to a statue, another is across the way
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

The first statue is just a few steps away from that chest below Neve’s room, turn it to face west and you’ll find its partner behind the other building right next door, where Bellara eventually sets down roots.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot. Rook stood next to a large statue, looking in the direction of another in the distance.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

For the second pair, go to the big building at the far east of the Lighthouse and turn right just before the door. Up on the side will be one statue, and the other is all the way to the west, on the balcony up and left from the main building’s entrance.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot. Rook stood between two statues facing each other.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

Finally, the third pair are right next to each other directly above the entrance to the main building, so turning them to face each other is easy.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot. A door in the interior of the lighthouse with three lights lit up around it.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

Once all three are activated, head inside the main building, and the door to your right on the ground floor will be unlocked.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides