Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Max level for Rook, factions, companions, and the Caretaker
It wouldn’t be an RPG without things to level up as you progressed through the game. Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a surprising number of things to level up in the game, and all of them have an upper limit. We’ll explain what the level cap is for everything in the game, including your character, companions, shops, caretaker, and more.
Rook max level
Rook’s maximum level is Level 50, which we hit almost exactly as we went into the final mission in the game. When combined with the 15 Fen’Harel Altars in Veilguard, this means you’ll max out at 65 skill points to spend however you want on the skill tree.
Companion max bond level
Your companions also level up as you deepen your bond with them. Each time they level up you get two skill points to spend on improving their skills, which all have their own trees. Companions max out at Level 10, so you won’t be able to upgrade all of their skills. If you want to know who we think it worth investing in the most, check out our list of every Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion ranked.
Caretaker and gear max level
The Caretaker is available in the Lighthouse and lets you upgrade and enchant your gear to make it more effective in battle. The Caretakes has a maximum level of Level 10, which lets you improve all of your gear to +10 and unlocks the most powerful enchantments in the game.
Faction max level
Factions have their own strength level which affects how effective they’ll be in the final battle. You can increase their strength by selling items to them and completing their quests. All of them start off at one star but have an upper limit of three stars, which they’ll reach when they hit 2,900 strength.
Shop max level
Each faction also has a shop that levels up separately to the faction’s strength – though the faction strength does need to hit certain milestones for each level. These shops max out at Level 4, at which point everything they could possibly sell will be available.