Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Should you take Neve or Harding with you to stop Solas?
The Dragon Age games are all about making impactful choices that affect the game’s narrative, and Veilguard gives you that opportunity very early on. During the game’s introduction, you’ll try to stop Solas from completing a ritual that could unleash demons on the entire world, and among the chaos, you have to execute a risky plan.
You and one of your companions will try to push over a large statue while another companion holds off the Darkspawn, and it’s your choice of who. We’ll explain the consequences of this choice, and whether there is any difference between them.
Whoever you don’t take will be a little annoyed, but don’t worry, you can make up to them by following our Dragon Age: The Veilguard gift guide.
Take Neve or Harding with you?
With this choice, whichever person you take with you will get injured. This doesn’t have any long-term consequences, but it means that in the game’s next main mission, the injured person will have to stay behind as they’re too weak to fight alongside you. Once that mission’s over they’ll fully recover aside from a few lingering bruises and be fully ready to aid you whenever you need them.