Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Should you take Neve or Harding with you to stop Solas?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
The Dragon Age games are all about making impactful choices that affect the game’s narrative, and Veilguard gives you that opportunity very early on. During the game’s introduction, you’ll try to stop Solas from completing a ritual that could unleash demons on the entire world, and among the chaos, you have to execute a risky plan.

You and one of your companions will try to push over a large statue while another companion holds off the Darkspawn, and it’s your choice of who. We’ll explain the consequences of this choice, and whether there is any difference between them.

Take Neve or Harding with you?

Harding and Neve from Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
With this choice, whichever person you take with you will get injured. This doesn’t have any long-term consequences, but it means that in the game’s next main mission, the injured person will have to stay behind as they’re too weak to fight alongside you. Once that mission’s over they’ll fully recover aside from a few lingering bruises and be fully ready to aid you whenever you need them.

Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

