Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How to open the doors in the Lighthouse

How to open the two doors and find the two gear chests in the Lighthouse in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

The main floor of the Lighthouse has two big doors on it that are tantalizingly locked shut when you first get there, and it doesn’t take a genius to realize that there must be treasure locked behind them, especially as the map for the Lighthouse tells you that there are two chests to be found somewhere.

We’ll explain how to open both of the doors in the Lighthouse and find the two hidden chests there.

Contents

  1. How to open the first Lighthouse door
  2. How to open the second Lighthouse door

How to open the first Lighthouse door

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of a door on the right-hand side of the Lighthouse interior.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

The first door can be opened as soon as you arrive at the Lighthouse for the first time. All you have to do is solve the Lighthouse statue puzzle, which we already have a guide to at that link. Doing so will summon the three wisps needed to unlock that door and take you to the music room, and from there, the bigger puzzle is just beginning.

How to open the second Lighthouse door

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of the left-hand door in the Lighthouse Interior
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

The second door is much trickier, as it requires solving a series of puzzles. After you’ve progressed the story to the point where you have every party member, return to the music room and you’ll hear a voice whisper something to you. If you’ve missed it, don’t worry, as a note will appear on the locked door there showing what it said.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of a door in the music room leading to a bright portal and blue and green energy.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

This simple puzzle directs you to two more wisps which you can use to open another door in the music room. Inside is a teleporter to a balcony up near the roof of the Lighthouse, where there’s a small puzzle to solve for a quick reward. From here, it may seem like you’ve reached the end of the trail, but you haven’t.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of a door in the balcony of the Lighthouse leading to a green and blue portal.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

You need to continue along the story until after the mission at Weisshaupt. Then, return to this balcony and you’ll find that what was once a plain wall now has a receptacle for a wisp in front of it, and said wisp is just a few feet away on the balcony.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of a laser on a floating platform outside the Lighthouse.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

Grab it and pop it in to open the door, which will teleport you to a platform on the outside of the Lighthouse which has two things. First, is the first of two gear chests hidden in the Lighthouse, and the second is your final puzzle. Get the nearby power node and use it to switch on the laser, which you can then fire at the three glowing nodes atop the nearby buildings. Each one will summon a wisp that floats over and unlocks the second door on the main floor of the Lighthouse.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Solas' study in the Lighthouse.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

Go back down and open this door to find a teleporter that will take you to Solas’ study. In it you’ll find a bunch of lore notes for your Codex, as well as the second gear chest, letting you reach 100% exploration in the Lighthouse.

