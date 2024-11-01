Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Partners in a Dangerous Crime brazier puzzle solution
One of the more interesting side quests in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Partners in a Dangerous Crime, where you must investigate the suspicious movements of a suspected traitor in the Antivan Crows. To get into this Crow’s hideout you will need to solve a quick puzzle, which involves lighting four braziers in the right order.
We’ll show you where all four braziers are and what the correct order to light them is so you can finish this side quest.
Partners in a Dangerous Crime brazier puzzle solution
All four braziers are very close. There is one right next to the door you’re trying to unlock, one directly behind you next to the wide staircase, another at the other end of the staircase, and a fourth to your left (as you’re looking at the door) in the corner of the alley.
The key to lighting them in the correct order is to look next to them, and you’ll find that they all have a number of lit candles next to them. The number of candles indicates where in the sequence it comes – one candle means first in the sequence, two means second, and so on.
That means you should light them in this order:
- The brazier at the far end of the staircase
- The brazier at the near end of the staircase
- The brazier in the alley
- The brazier by the door
This will lead you to a big discovery, causing you to make a choice as to whether to turn in or warn the lovers in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.