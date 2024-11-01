Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Partners in a Dangerous Crime brazier puzzle solution

How to solve the brazier puzzle in the Partners in a Dangerous Crime quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Ryan Woodrow

Dragon Age The Veilguard
Dragon Age The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

One of the more interesting side quests in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Partners in a Dangerous Crime, where you must investigate the suspicious movements of a suspected traitor in the Antivan Crows. To get into this Crow’s hideout you will need to solve a quick puzzle, which involves lighting four braziers in the right order.

We’ll show you where all four braziers are and what the correct order to light them is so you can finish this side quest.

Partners in a Dangerous Crime brazier puzzle solution

Dragon Age The Veilguard screenshot of a brazier down a shaded alley next to a locked door and some candles.
Dragon Age The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

All four braziers are very close. There is one right next to the door you’re trying to unlock, one directly behind you next to the wide staircase, another at the other end of the staircase, and a fourth to your left (as you’re looking at the door) in the corner of the alley.

The key to lighting them in the correct order is to look next to them, and you’ll find that they all have a number of lit candles next to them. The number of candles indicates where in the sequence it comes – one candle means first in the sequence, two means second, and so on.

That means you should light them in this order:

  • The brazier at the far end of the staircase
  • The brazier at the near end of the staircase
  • The brazier in the alley
  • The brazier by the door

This will lead you to a big discovery, causing you to make a choice as to whether to turn in or warn the lovers in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides