Dragon Age: The Veilguard Partners in a Dangerous Crime – Turn the lovers in or warn them?
Most of the big choices you’ll have to make in Dragon Age: The Veilguard come in the main story, but every now and then you’ll get to make a decision that affects the outcome of a side quest, as is the case with Partners in a Dangerous Crime. After solving the Partners in a Dangerous Crime brazier puzzle, you’ll discover that a Crow and a Venatori have fallen in love and are meeting in secret.
When you discover this, you can turn them into the Crows or you can warn them that they’ve been discovered. It’s your choice of how to handle this, but we’ll explain the outcome of both options.
If you warn the lovers
If you leave them a note to warn them, the lovers will flee Treviso and the questline will end. That’s it. You’ll get to bask in the warm feeling of knowing you helped the lovers, but that’s where the story ends.
If you turn the lovers in
Upon reporting your findings back to the Crows, you’ll get your reward and a new quest will immediately begin called Lethal Devotion. Unfortunately, this one doesn’t have a happy ending for our lovers, as the two factions will come to blows and the Crow will kill their lover. It’s a sad ending, but it makes the potential traitor more loyal to the Crows than before.
Should you warn the lovers or turn them in?
While warning them is generally the nicer thing to do, if from a purely selfish perspective, turning them in offers more content and more rewards, including some valuable items and extra Crow strength. That’s why we think it’s better to turn the lovers in.