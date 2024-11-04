Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Pinnacle of its Kind walkthrough
If you’re looking for the biggest and badest enemies to fight in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then you can’t go wrong with the mysterious beast that is locked behind a giant door in the Necropolis. It may seem like a bad idea to unlock something so clearly evil, but curiosity will always get the better of us, and we’ll have quite the fight on our hands because of it.
We’ll explain how to complete the Pinnacle of its Kind quest, showing you the locations of all of the spirits and how to defeat the boss that lies behind the door.
Finding the three demons
Before you can unlock the door you will first have to track down and defeat three lesser demons, fragments of the Formless One that serve as minibosses throughout the world. Here’s where to find all three of them.
Arlathan Forest demon
The Arlathan Forest demon is in the ruin that leads up into the northwest area of Arlathan Forest. Where the puzzle involving energy cubes and barrier doors lies. Find the green flame at the location we showed you on the map and interact with it to start the battle.
Hossberg Wetlands demon
The next demon is in the central swamp of the Hossberg Wetlands, the same place where you can find the Blight Cist for The Heart of Corruption Veilguard quest. Once again, there’ll be a green flame around the quest marker that you must interact with to summon the Formless One.
Dock Town demon
The final demon is in Dock Town, in the area leading from the warehouse where you will have fought a boss earlier in the story. By the door that leads outside, you’ll find the next green flame which will start the battle.
The Formless One boss
Once all three demons are slain, return to the door and be ready for a fight. The Formless One takes the form of a giant dragon with powerful shock-based attacks. It is a Level 40 fight, which is quite high for the point in the game this becomes available. We dispatched it at around Level 30, though it does take a while given the boss’ massive health bar.
Defeating it will get you The Unbound achievement, as well as these rewards:
- 1,000 XP
- 200 Mourn Watch strength
- 300 Lords of Fortune strength
- My Regards bow for Harding
- An Epic weapon that differs depending on your class
- Pillar of the Departed heavy armor