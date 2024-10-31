Dragon Age: The Veilguard platinum trophy guide – Full achievement list
One of the easiest ways to mark your progress in a game as big as Dragon Age: The Veilguard is to check your achievements. Not only does it have markers that let you know how far you are through the story, but the random tasks you get rewarded for will give you an idea of how much of the side content you’ve completed.
Surprisingly, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one of the easier platinums out there for a big RPG, as a single completionist playthrough should get you most of them even if you’re not following a guide, as there’s very little missable content. However, if you want to make sure you get everything you can, we have this list of every achievement in the game.
All trophies and achievements in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
A Complete Deck – Platinum trophy
Made trouble, saved the world.
Part 1: The Minrathous Job – 15G/Bronze trophy
Technically, the plan worked.
Part 2: Ruin’s Reach – 15G/Bronze trophy
Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places.
Part 3: Awakening – 15G/Bronze trophy
Discovered a signing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic.
Part 4: Tevinter Nights – 15G/Bronze trophy
Uncovered a darkness etched deep into the streets of Minrathous and beyond.
Part 5: Anvallenim – 15G/Bronze trophy
Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult’s dark movements and gained some valuable insight.
Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths – 15G/Bronze trophy
Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader.
Part 7: Fire, Feather, and Fade – 15G/Bronze trophy
Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other.
Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater – 15G/Bronze trophy
Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice.
Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings – 15G/Bronze trophy
Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world
Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan – 15G/Bronze trophy
Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire.
Part 11: As Shadows Fall – 15G/Bronze trophy
Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows.
Part 12: The Best Tales – 15G/Bronze trophy
Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy.
Part 13: The Last Gambit – 15G/Bronze trophy
The only left to lose is everything.
Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises – 50G/Gold trophy
Faced down demons, dragons, and darkspawn, and even the Dread Wolf.
The Ones That Last – 75G/Silver trophy
Beat the odds and walked into the sunset.
The Storm Quellled – 20G/Bronze trophy
The poisoned fruit ripens.
In Peace – 15G/Bronze trophy
Found hope in the aftermath.
No Real Gods – 25G/Silver trophy
Drew out the latent magic in every Altar of the Evanuris.
Reflections – 25G/Silver trophy
Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world.
A New Calling – 25G/Silver trophy
Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling.
Death Becomes Him – 25G/Silver trophy
Helped an old nercromancer define his legacy.
A Song from the Stone – 25G/Silver trophy
Helped an expert scout forge a new path.
Blood Ties – 25G/Silver trophy
Helped a master assassin slay his demons.
City of Shadows – 25G/Silver trophy
Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past.
Little Dragon – 25G/Silver trophy
Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them.
A Memory of False Gods – 15G/Bronze trophy
Witnessed the first memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of Our Mistake – 15G/Bronze trophy
Witnessed the second memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of Blackened Hearts – 15G/Bronze trophy
Witnessed the third memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of Manifestation – 15G/Bronze trophy
Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of Tranquility – 15G/Bronze trophy
Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of an Old Friend – 15G/Bronze trophy
Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen’Harel.
A Rook Likes Shiny Things – 10G/Bronze trophy
Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.
A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things – 20G/Bronze trophy
Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.
Across the Imperial Highway – 15G/Bronze trophy
Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas.
The Talons of Vengeance – 15G/Bronze trophy
Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people.
The Light in the Dark – 15G/Bronze trophy
Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash.
The Soul of a City – 15G/Bronze trophy
Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous.
Annihilation in Arlathan – 15G/Bronze trophy
Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again.
Call for Coin and Company – 15G/Bronze trophy
Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory, and companionship.
The Supernatural and the Strange – 15G/Bronze trophy
Aidded the Mourn Watch in tracking down anomalies demonic, undead, and dangerous.
A Most Esteemed Purveryour – 15G/Bronze trophy
Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know.
A New Look – 15G/Bronze trophy
Changed the look of an item for the first time.
Between a Rook and a Hard Place – 15G/Bronze trophy
Performed five takedowns.
A Faction’s Favor – 15G/Bronze trophy
Upgraded a faction merchant for the first time.
Rune For Improvement – 15G/Bronze trophy
Socketed a rune for the first time.
Falling For You – 15G/Bronze trophy
Defeat an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat.
Nostalgia Trip – 15G/Bronze trophy
Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse.
Clear Minds and Open Hearts – 15G/Bronze trophy
Let fly your voice to Mythal.
Enhancements! – 25G/Silver trophy
Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity.
Stacking the Deck – 25G/Silver trophy
Spent at least 52 points in Rook’s skill trees.
Bringing Down the Sky – 25G/Silver trophy
Defeat all high dragons across northern Theas.
The Unbound – 25G/Silver trophy
Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside.