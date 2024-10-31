Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard platinum trophy guide – Full achievement list

How to get every trophy/achievement in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can get your Platinum trophy

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
One of the easiest ways to mark your progress in a game as big as Dragon Age: The Veilguard is to check your achievements. Not only does it have markers that let you know how far you are through the story, but the random tasks you get rewarded for will give you an idea of how much of the side content you’ve completed.

Surprisingly, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one of the easier platinums out there for a big RPG, as a single completionist playthrough should get you most of them even if you’re not following a guide, as there’s very little missable content. However, if you want to make sure you get everything you can, we have this list of every achievement in the game.

All trophies and achievements in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Companion ability shown in a screenshot from Dragon Age: The Veilguard
A Complete Deck – Platinum trophy

Made trouble, saved the world.

Part 1: The Minrathous Job – 15G/Bronze trophy

Technically, the plan worked.

Part 2: Ruin’s Reach – 15G/Bronze trophy

Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places.

Part 3: Awakening – 15G/Bronze trophy

Discovered a signing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic.

Part 4: Tevinter Nights – 15G/Bronze trophy

Uncovered a darkness etched deep into the streets of Minrathous and beyond.

Part 5: Anvallenim – 15G/Bronze trophy

Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult’s dark movements and gained some valuable insight.

Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths – 15G/Bronze trophy

Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader.

Part 7: Fire, Feather, and Fade – 15G/Bronze trophy

Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other.

Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater – 15G/Bronze trophy

Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice.

Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings – 15G/Bronze trophy

Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world

Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan – 15G/Bronze trophy

Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire.

Part 11: As Shadows Fall – 15G/Bronze trophy

Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows.

Part 12: The Best Tales – 15G/Bronze trophy

Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy.

Part 13: The Last Gambit – 15G/Bronze trophy

The only left to lose is everything.

Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises – 50G/Gold trophy

Faced down demons, dragons, and darkspawn, and even the Dread Wolf.

The Ones That Last – 75G/Silver trophy

Beat the odds and walked into the sunset.

The Storm Quellled – 20G/Bronze trophy

The poisoned fruit ripens.

In Peace  – 15G/Bronze trophy

Found hope in the aftermath.

No Real Gods – 25G/Silver trophy

Drew out the latent magic in every Altar of the Evanuris.

Reflections – 25G/Silver trophy

Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world.

A New Calling – 25G/Silver trophy

Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling.

Death Becomes Him – 25G/Silver trophy

Helped an old nercromancer define his legacy.

A Song from the Stone – 25G/Silver trophy

Helped an expert scout forge a new path.

Blood Ties – 25G/Silver trophy

Helped a master assassin slay his demons.

City of Shadows – 25G/Silver trophy

Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past.

Little Dragon – 25G/Silver trophy

Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them.

A Memory of False Gods – 15G/Bronze trophy

Witnessed the first memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Our Mistake – 15G/Bronze trophy

Witnessed the second memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Blackened Hearts – 15G/Bronze trophy

Witnessed the third memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Manifestation – 15G/Bronze trophy

Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Tranquility – 15G/Bronze trophy

Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of an Old Friend – 15G/Bronze trophy

Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Rook Likes Shiny Things – 10G/Bronze trophy

Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.

A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things – 20G/Bronze trophy

Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.

Across the Imperial Highway – 15G/Bronze trophy

Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas.

The Talons of Vengeance – 15G/Bronze trophy

Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people.

The Light in the Dark – 15G/Bronze trophy

Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash.

The Soul of a City – 15G/Bronze trophy

Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous.

Annihilation in Arlathan – 15G/Bronze trophy

Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again.

Call for Coin and Company – 15G/Bronze trophy

Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory, and companionship.

The Supernatural and the Strange – 15G/Bronze trophy

Aidded the Mourn Watch in tracking down anomalies demonic, undead, and dangerous.

A Most Esteemed Purveryour – 15G/Bronze trophy

Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know.

A New Look  – 15G/Bronze trophy

Changed the look of an item for the first time.

Between a Rook and a Hard Place – 15G/Bronze trophy

Performed five takedowns.

A Faction’s Favor – 15G/Bronze trophy

Upgraded a faction merchant for the first time.

Rune For Improvement – 15G/Bronze trophy

Socketed a rune for the first time.

Falling For You – 15G/Bronze trophy

Defeat an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat.

Nostalgia Trip – 15G/Bronze trophy

Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse.

Clear Minds and Open Hearts – 15G/Bronze trophy

Let fly your voice to Mythal.

Enhancements! – 25G/Silver trophy

Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity.

Stacking the Deck – 25G/Silver trophy

Spent at least 52 points in Rook’s skill trees.

Bringing Down the Sky – 25G/Silver trophy

Defeat all high dragons across northern Theas.

The Unbound – 25G/Silver trophy

Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside.

Published
