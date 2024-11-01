Dragon Age: The Veilguard post-credits scene explained
BioWare’s latest game is finally out, and while it’ll take you quite some time to beat Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you will eventually hit the credits after an exciting and climactic finish. The credits aren’t the end of it all, though, as the game has a curious and mysterious post-credits scene.
If you’re new to the Dragon Age series or just haven’t touched it in a while, this scene might be very confusing. Don’t worry, though, because we’ve consulted all of our lore books so we can walk you through Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s post-credits scene.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s post-credits scene is fairly short and somewhat vague. It shows a strange white symbol against a dark, jagged triangle, with a mysterious voice saying that, now that the obstacles in their way have been removed, they’re coming.
If that doesn’t immediately stand out as meaning something, don’t worry, you’re not alone. It wasn’t clear at first for us, either, but we did a lot of research and we think we’ve cracked it.
Back in Dragon Age: Inquisition, one of the things that the Inquisitor is tasked with investigating at the war table is a strange symbol that’s been painted onto nearby ruins in chalk. Here’s the description of the mission:
Do you know this sign? A triangle, point down, two wavy lines through it? A lookout spotted it in chalk, on a ruined wall close to one of our outposts.
Sound familiar? That’s basically a perfect description of the symbol featured in the post-credits scene. So what is the symbol? Well, it belongs to a shadowy group called The Executors, also known as “those across the sea,” who are said to come from a continent other than Thedas.
Another war table mission has you unmasking “those across the sea,” where it’s revealed that the group is called The Executors, who were very interested in what the Inquisition was up to at the time. They don’t intervene directly, because they know that the Inquisition has the threat of Corypheus handled, but they do stress that they’re not your enemy “for the moment.”
The Executors also make an appearance in Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights, a novel that serves as a prequel to The Veilguard. There, an Executor appeared before Charter – one of the Inquisition’s spies – and Solas, who quickly kills the Executor before they can speak, warning Charter that those from across the sea were dangerous and not to be trusted.
Dragon Age hasn’t explored much of the culture or world outside of Thedas, so a focus on The Executors in future DLC or even a future game is an interesting concept. We won’t know for sure until BioWare talks more about the future of the game and the series, but it seems like fans are in for a treat — provided we’re on the right track in the first place.
