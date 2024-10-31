Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Punch or reason with the First Warden?
Most people you encounter on your adventure in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are more than happy to help you take down the gods, but there is one very stubborn man who refuses to give you an inch, and that’s the First Warden. He proves to be a hindrance throughout much of the first half of the story, and eventually, his actions bring Weisshaupt to ruin.
In the middle of the siege, you will confront the man about his actions and you have a choice. You can continue to try and reason with him, or you can punch his lights out and take control of the situation yourself. We’ll explain the consequences of both choices and tell you what option we think is the best.
If you punch the First Warden
You’ll knock him out in one blow and Evka will stand down the other Wardens, letting you take control as Evka commands the Wardens. The First Warden will appear towards the end of the battle and attempt to sacrifice himself in Davrin’s place to defeat the Archdemon, but Ghilan’nain catches him and seemingly kills him.
That’s not the end of his story though, as he will appear one more time in Davrin’s final companion quest. He’ll be infected by the Blight at this stage and has completely lost his mind, believing he’s still in Weisshaupt and trying to order people about. A sad end for the man.
If you reason with the First Warden
After nagging from just about anyone, something you say finally gets through to the First Warden and he gives in, accepting your advise and going along with your plan to trap the Archedemon. Just like in the other scenario, he will appear at the end to kill the Archdemon, but Ghilan’nain stops him.
Like before he will appear in Davrin’s final companion quest, but this time he’s different. Rather than having lost his mind, he will be fully aware of himself and give you some useful intel on how to defeat the Gloom Howler when you fight it later in the mission. He is still infected with the Blight though, and orders Davrin to kill him so he can’t be converted. So it’s still a sad end for the First Warden, but at least he retains his dignity in this scenario.
Which option is best?
While it is certainly satisfying to punch someone as annoying and stubborn as the First Warden, we think it’s better to reason with him, as not only does it lead to a better end for the character, but you benefit from it later down the line, with the special intel on how to defeat the Gloom Howler.