Dragon Age Veilguard release times and preload times for PC, PS5, and Xbox
BioWare announced the Dragon Age Veilguard release times for PC and console, and while you still have to wait a bit for the studio’s latest RPG, you can, at least, preload. Maybe. BioWare is only offering Dragon Age Veilguard preloads on console, so Steam users will just have to wait until launch day to download it. It’s 100GB on Steam, so factor that and the time it’ll take into your launch day plans.
We’ve listed the Dragon Age Veilguard release times below, along with when PS5 and Xbox owners can preload the RPG.
Dragon Age Veilguard release times for PC, PS5, and Xbox
Dragon Age Veilguard’s launch is simultaneous across all platforms on October 31, 2024. The times vary depending on what region you’re in, and closer to the International Date Line, it pushes over into November 1, 2024.
- 12 p.m. ET
- 9 am. PT
- 11 a.m. CT
- 1 p.m. BRT
- 4 p.m. GMT
- 5 p.m. CET
- 7 p.m. TRT
- 9:30 p.m. IST
- 11 p.m. UTC +8
- Read more: The Dragon Age Veilguard achievements list is out, and BioWare’s RPG has some big surprises in store
November 1, 2024
- 1 a.m. JST
- 3 a.m. AEDT
- 5 a.m. NZDT
Since the times are the same across platforms, you won't be able to use the New Zealand trick on Xbox to get into Veilguard early. You'll just have to wait.
Dragon Age Veilguard preload times for PS5 and Xbox
BioWare has different preload times depending on which console you’re using.
- Read more: Dragon Age: The Veilguard will make you cry
Dragon Age Veilguard Xbox preload
- You can already preload Veilguard on Xbox
Dragon Age Veilguard PS5 preload
- Starting October 29, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET