Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How to get revives

How to get revives in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Ryan Woodrow

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

If you’re struggling with a tough boss fight in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then it’d be a handy ability to just pop up like nothing happened when you die. Surprisingly, this game lets you do just that provided you have revival charges on you, but they aren’t easy to come by. We’ll explain where to get these revive charges so you can keep yourself in the fight for as long as possible.

Reviving isn’t the only way to stay in the fight for longer though, and we’ve also explained how to get more potions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and how to increase your maximum health in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can boost your longevity even further.

How to get revives

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Bellara's character screenw with one of her trinkets highlighted.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard / EA/Bioware

The most reliable way to get revives is through companion trinkets. Each companion has at least one possible trinket that will give you a revive charge, usually found in a chest during one of their companion missions. Equipping it to them and having them by your side will let you use the charge in battle, and it stacks if you have one on both companions.

However, there is also the Tincture Kit Healing Belt item for Rook, which unlocks a revival charge if you upgrade it to Epic quality, though this is seemingly the only piece of Rook’s equipment that offers this.

Finally, there is an enchantment for amulets that gives you an extra revive that unlocks once you get the Caretake to Rank 9.

Published
Ryan Woodrow
RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides