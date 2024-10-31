Dragon Age: The Veilguard – How to get revives
If you’re struggling with a tough boss fight in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then it’d be a handy ability to just pop up like nothing happened when you die. Surprisingly, this game lets you do just that provided you have revival charges on you, but they aren’t easy to come by. We’ll explain where to get these revive charges so you can keep yourself in the fight for as long as possible.
Reviving isn’t the only way to stay in the fight for longer though, and we’ve also explained how to get more potions in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and how to increase your maximum health in Dragon Age: The Veilguard so you can boost your longevity even further.
How to get revives
The most reliable way to get revives is through companion trinkets. Each companion has at least one possible trinket that will give you a revive charge, usually found in a chest during one of their companion missions. Equipping it to them and having them by your side will let you use the charge in battle, and it stacks if you have one on both companions.
However, there is also the Tincture Kit Healing Belt item for Rook, which unlocks a revival charge if you upgrade it to Epic quality, though this is seemingly the only piece of Rook’s equipment that offers this.
Finally, there is an enchantment for amulets that gives you an extra revive that unlocks once you get the Caretake to Rank 9.