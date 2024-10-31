Video Games

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Rivain Coast statue puzzles solution

How to solve the statue puzzle in the Rivain Coast in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Ryan Woodrow

The Rivain Coast is one of the emptier areas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth searching the place for treasure. While the ruined forts and castles that litter its beaches aren’t the most spectacular sight, they do hold some secrets. One such secret is the statue puzzle you’ll encounter when you first make your way through the fort.

Other statue puzzles normally make it easy to tell where you’re supposed to face them, but you’ll have to do a little more exploring to solve this one. We’ll explain how it works. If you’re stuck on other statue puzzles in the game, like the Lighthouse statue puzzle or the Elvhenan’s Haven statue puzzle, check out our guides at those links.

Rivain Coast statue puzzle solution

Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of three small statues facing different direction in a castle wall.
The three statues don’t seem to have an obvious way to arrange them, but if you back out the way you came and up onto the battlements, you’ll see some little statues built into the wall, pictured above.

These three little statues show the direction you should point the real ones. From left to right, face the first to the right, the second to the left, and the third to the back wall. Once you’ve done that a ladder will drop down to a small room with a gear chest in it as your reward.

RYAN WOODROW

