Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Save or leave the mayor?
In a game like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, even a seemingly small choice might have long-reaching consequences later on in the game, and so it goes with one of the earliest choices that arise. After finding a village entirely overrun by the blight and two of the Veil Jumpers dead because of it, you investigate to find out how this happened.
Eventually, you discover that this is because of the mayor, who allowed it to happen due to his own greed and is now paying the price for it, as he’s about to succumb to the blight himself. You have the choice to save him from this fate or leave him to die, so we’ll explain what happens in both choices.
If you save the mayor
The mayor is grateful in the moment, but he doesn’t show it very well when he appears later in the game. During a mission where you have to infiltrate the Venatori in Arlathan Forest, you’ll discover that the mayor has joined the Venatori, though not much comes of this.
If you leave the mayor
Neve will disapprove and Bellara will approve this decision, but it will eventually come back to bite you. A lot later on in the game, a mission will appear in Arlathan Forest where it seems like a blighted monster has been on a rampage. After following its trail you’ll find that it’s actually the mayor who has become blighted and turned into a monster.
Should you save or leave the mayor?
Unless you’re really desperate for Neve’s approval then there’s no upside to saving the mayor, as all it does is cause you to miss out on a side quest later in the game. While the rewards for this side quest aren’t anything special, they’re better than no reward at all, so we recommend leaving him to his fate and putting him out of his misery later on.