Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Save Treviso or Minrathous?
One of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s most important choices comes relatively early, before your full team is assembled. After recruiting Davrin to the Veilguard you’ll get the news that both Treviso and Minrathous have come under attack by blighted dragons, and you only have time to save one.
No matter what you choose, Neve will go to Minrathous and Lucanis will go to Treviso, as those are their hometowns, so it’s up to you which ally you want to support and what town you want to leave to ruin. We’ll explain all of the potential consequences of this choice so you can make the right decision for you.
If you save Treviso
Lucanis will be grateful for your help and the city will be saved. However, Minrathous will become blighted permanently, which will dramatically alter the state of the city.
The Ventaori will take over Minrathous and significantly weaken the Shadow Dragons. As a result, you will lose the Shadow Dragon merchant, meaning it will be a lot more difficult to gain strength and reputation with them.
Neve will be unharmed, but she will be unavailable for the next few missions as she stays in the city to help with the recovery effort. On top of that, she will get the Hardened status effect permanently, which incurs the following effects:
- Neve will no longer use support skills
- Neve’s damage skills will be more effective
- Your relationship with Neve will progress slower
On top of this, she’ll be less willing to listen to you during her personal storyline, giving you less influence over the outcome and major decisions in it.
If you save Minrathous
The consequences for saving Minrathous will be the exact mirror of what they were for saving Treviso.
Treviso will become blighted permanently, with the city’s canals becoming poisoned and endangering the population’s water supply, strengthening the Antaam’s position in the city as a result.
The Antivan Crows will be weakened and the Crow merchant will disappear, making it much more difficult to strengthen the faction
Lucanis will be fine but, like Neve, he will temporarily leave the party to help with rebuilding the city, and he will return with the Hardened status effect, which has the same effects as we explained above. Plus, Lucanis will be less willing to listen to you during his personal storyline.
Which city should you save?
As the consequences are exact mirrors of each other, it’s down to personal preference of which city you prefer between Treviso and Minrathous, and which character you prefer between Lucanis and Neve, as your relationship will be damaged with whichever one you don’t help.
If you want to make it up to them, a good way to do that is follow our Dragon Age: The Veilguard gift guide to get them something nice.